No New Contract Yet for Matt Eberflus But He Has Something Else
The national narrative about Matt Eberflus is how he enters this season a losing streak away from the hot seat and who knows what else if it gets worse from there.
In the eyes of someone who counts, namely his boss GM Ryan Poles, none of it is correct.
Eberflus is doing an elite job Poles' eyes, even if he hasn't received a contract extension.
Speaking about Eberflus in an interview on Chicago's ESPN AM-1000 with Tom Waddle and Mark Silverman, Poles heaped the praise on his coach at a new level, and even expressed appreciation for his beard.
"I believe on Matt," Poles told Waddle & Silvy. "Listen, people don't see the things that he has done for this football team that's probably under the surface, which I completely understand
"I believe in the guy, the culture here is strong, our locker room is awesome, the development of our players continues to move in the right direction. And then what he did last year with all the stress on having to call the defense and be the head coach, I thought was incredible."
Eberflus' ability to ride out the storm, so to speak, won him high praise. He had to be the head coach and defensive coordinator following the resignation of former defensive coordinator Alan Williams resigned.
"You have to be mentally tough in this city," Poles said. "With a situation we were in to start to where we are going, and he has everything he needs. I don't know too many men that can overcome some of the challenges that we have had.
"And I think the world of the guy and I think he's going to continue to get better and better bringing it right along with this football team."
Regardless, there has been secretive contract extension signed by the coach.
"That probably would have been posted if we did," Poles said.
As for the new look Eberflus with his beard, "He's got the style going on," Poles said. "I love it. He's a new man."
Now the new man must prove he can take a new team with a new QB in Caleb Williams and not lose 14 straight or start the season out 2-7 again.
