Can Bears Supporting Coaching Cast Give Caleb Williams a Chance?

most expensive WR rooms in 2024:



1. SF - $55.0M

2. SEA - $54.7M

3. DAL - $51.2M

4. MIA - $48.8M

5. CHI - $45.6M

6. LV - $42.1M

7. LAR - $40.9M

8. TB - $40.9M

9. TEN - $40.5M

10. CIN - $39.3M

11. JAX - $39.0M

12. CLE - $38.9M

13. WAS - $38.6M

14. DEN - $35.9M

15. MIN - $34.6M

16.…