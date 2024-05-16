Bears Schedule Officially Out and It's Caleb Williams Friendly
Caleb Williams will get a good look at the NFL before he must take on divisional teams in the NFC North as a rookie.
Then again, the NFC North teams will have a better look at him before they face him.
The 2024 NFL schedule has been released and the Bears do not face a divisional team until late in the season.
In fact, you'd just about think they've enlisted in the AFC South from the way it all starts, with three straight games against teams from that division.
The Williams era begins for the Bears against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8 in a noon game at Soldier Field (Full schedule below).
After Williams' debut, he'll go on the road for the first time and face the Houston Texans and last year's NFL quarterback darling, C.J. Stroud.
It's a schedule with surprisingly few prime-time games considering the great anticipation over Williams and the changes the Bears offense made. They play only three prime-time games—the Week 2 game on Sunday Night Football at Houston, Week 15 Monday Night Football game with Minnesota and a Week 17 Thursday Night Football game with Seattle.
In the opener, the Titans will be in their first game under head coach Brian Callahan, one year after they were 6-11, and now are without running back Derrick Henry. The Tennessee defense finished last in interceptions and 31st in total takeaways last year.
The start to the Williams era could be interpreted as a soft one, although the Titans could have something to say about this. It's not that the Titans are doormats. But the start is easier than if the Bears began the season against one of the strongest opponents on the schedule, like San Francisco, or one of their divisional rivals, as they embark on a slate labeled the league's third easiest according to the 2023 records of teams on it.
The Bears don't even see an NFC North team until they host the Green Bay Packers in Week 11.
As a result, they close by playing all of their six divisional games in an eight-week period.
The Bears play a Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit at 11:30 a.m. and their bye week will be Oct. 20, the week after they play in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Thanksgiving game is the first for the Bear since 2021 and the Lions have lost seven straight on turkey day.
The schedule definitely tests the Bears later in the year and not only with the divisional games. They have a strange stretch of three straight road games, then three straight home games and then three straight road games again. One of those road games in the first stretch is classified as a home game but it's in London. There are breaks involved, including their mini-bye after the Thanksgiving game.
Bears 2024 Schedule
Regular Season
Week 1: Sunday, Sept. 8, Tennessee Titans at Bears, noon.
Week 2: Sunday, Sept. 15, Bears at Houston Texans, 7:20 p.m.
Week 3: Sunday, Sept. 22, Bears at Indianapolis Colts, noon.
Week 4: Sunday, Sept. 29, L.A. Rams at Bears, noon.
Week 5: Sunday, Oct. 6, Carolina Panthers at Bears, noon
Week 6: Sunday, Oct. 13, Bears. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, 8:30 a.m.
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Sunday, Oct. 27, Bears at Washington Commanders, noon.
Week 9: Sunday, Nov. 3 Bears at Arizona Cardinals, 3:05 p.m.
Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 10 New England Patriots at Bears, noon
Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 17 Green Bay Packers at Bears, noon
Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 24 Minnesota Vikings at Bears, noon
Week 13: Thursday, Nov. 28, Bears at Detroit Lions, 11:30 a.m. (Thanksgiving)
Week 14: Sunday, Dec. 8, Bears at San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m.
Week 15: Monday, Dec. 16, Bears at Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m.
Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 22, Detroit Lions at Bears, noon
Week 17: Thursday, Dec. 26, Seattle Seahawks at Bears, 7:15 p.m.
Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5, Bears at Green Bay Packers, TBA
Preseason
Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 1, Bears vs. Houston Texans at Canton Ohio (Hall of Fame Game), 7 p.m.
Week 2: Saturday, Aug. 10, Bears at Buffalo Bills, noon.
Week 3: Saturday, Aug. 17, Cincinnati Bengals at Bears, noon.
Week 4: Thursday, Aug. 22, Bears at Kansas City Chiefs, 7 p.m.
