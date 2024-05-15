Bears Schedule Tracker: Titans for Caleb Williams Debut
A rite of May now is chasing down the NFL schedules via rumors or leaks before the NFL actually releases the dates and times of games on NFL Network.
The release time on Wednesday, May 15 is 7 p.m. but already a few games have been reported or rumored for the Bears.
The Caleb Williams era begins for the Bears against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Soldier Field.
According to a report by Jordan Schultz, NFL Insider who appears on Fox Sports' Speak, the Bears will be opening against an AFC opponent with a quarterback in his second year, Will Levis, in what could be referred to as a soft opening for the new quarterback and Bears offense.
The Titans will be in the first game for new head coach Brian Callahan, a year after they were 6-11, and now without running back Derrick Henry. The Titans defense finished last in interceptions and 31st in total takeaways last year.
For the second straight season, the Bears finish against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, either on Jan. 4 or Jan. 5. They host the Packers in Week 11.
The NFL has released the date and time of the Bears game in London. It's Oct. 13 at Tottenham Stadium Hotspur Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The game had been reported late Tuesday by Florida-based columnist Eugene Frenette in advance of the NFL's announcement. The game will be played at 8:30 a.m. Chicago time, so an early start to a Sunday of football.
A rumor reported by All Lions website on FanNation is the Lions host the Bears in the Thanksgiving game for Week 13. Detroit's Thanksgiving games are usually the 11:30 a.m. kickoff time.
BEARS DEFENSIVE LINE DEVELOPMENT REMAINS A KEY ISSUE HEADING TO OTAS
SECOND BEARS DRAFT PICK SIGNS HIS ROOKIE CONTRACT
Also, the website rumor for the other Bears game is Week 16 at Soldier Field. The schedule will apparently have a heavy divisional finish, like most years. SI.com has reported the Vikings game in Minnesota will be in Week 15.
In a related sidebar to the schedule, it seems the Claw, invented by Caleb Williams, is now going international via social media with a new Euro-generated poster. It's probably safe to say the game's location will not be moved to Hogwarts.
Chicago Bears 2024 Schedule Tracker:
Week 1: Sept. 8, Tennessee Titans, time TBA (per Jordan Schultz)
Week 2: Sept. 15, Bears at Houston Texans, 7:15 p.m. (Brad Biggs)
Week 3: Sept. 22, Bears at Indianapolis Colts (Indy Star)
Week 4: Sept. 29, L.A. Rams at Bears (CBS Sports)
Week 5: Oct 6, Carolina Panthers at Bears (Brad Biggs)
Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at London, 8:30 a.m. (per NFL)
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: Oct. 27, Bears at Washington Commanders (FanNation)
Week 9: Nov. 3, Bears at Arizona Cardinals (CBS Sports)
Week 10: Nov. 10, New England Patriots at Bears (Brad Biggs)
Week 11: Nov. 17, Green Bay Packers at Bears (SI.com)
Week 12: Nov. 24, Minnesota Vikings at Bears (SI.com)
Week 13: Nov. 28, At Lions, 11:30 a.m. (All Lions)
Week 14: Dec. 8, At San Francisco 49ers (CBS Sports)
Week 15: Dec. 15, at Vikings (per SI.com)
Week 16: Dec. 19, Lions (All Lions)
Week 17: Dec. 26, Seahawks, 7:15 p.m. (Per Amazon Prime)
Week 18: Jan. 4 or 5, at Packers (per SI.com)
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven