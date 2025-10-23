Bears defense makes plans to avoid being trampled by Derrick Henry
From the time he came into the league in 2016 until he was traded by Tennessee in 2023, Bears safety Kevin Byard had the pleasure of watching someone else trying to tackle Derrick Henry.
On Sunday, he'll find out what it was like for all of those defenses. He's got some ideas for the rest of the Bears defense.
"Well, don't go high, I'll tell you that," Byard said. "I've been on the sideline and watching that guy stiff-arm everybody into the dirt. He's a future Hall of Famer, really good friend of mine.
"But yeah, it's gonna be a challenge, it's gonna be my first time since—people don't know this, but I actually played against him in college my senior year, but it's my first time actually going up against him in the league. So I'm excited for that and try to avoid that stiff arm."
At 32 years old, the 6-foot-2, 252-pound "King" Henry had a rough start to the season with fumbles but still is averaging an outstanding 5.0 yards per carry. His power, running behind truck-like 300-pound defensive tackle/fullback Patrick Ricard, is a perfect complement to the speed and athleticism of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
It's going to require gang-tackling to stop Henry and earlier in the year the Bears defense had problems with this. They didn't have linebacker T.J. Edwards then.
"It’s difficult," Jarrett said. "You gotta get a lot of hats to the ball. At the end of the day, he’s a special back. He’s had a lot of success in the league for a reason. He works extremely hard year-round. He’s had an amazing career so far. It’s going to be heckuva challenge for us. I think we’re looking forward to it."
Part of the reason the Ravens have been inconsistent with their running game and rank only 10th instead of their customary first or second is Jackson's absence with the hamstring injury. Also, Ricard has been out with a calf injury, but is expected back this week when Jackson also returns.
"The guy’s just been a pillar for them for so long," Jarrett said of Ricard. "He just embodies what it means for them to be the Baltimore Ravens. That’s just me watching from afar, being a guy who’s a d-lineman to see a guy who played d-line to go to offense and be as effective in how they use him in the run game."
With all pieces assembled, the Ravens are certain to look a lot different than in their 1-5 start to this season before their bye and it's not a look the Bears defense—or any other defense—would like seeing.