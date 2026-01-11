What the Bears said about chippy play and big talk by Packers

The Bears and Packers rivalry only intensified with this one.

It went beyond the good-natured Cheesehead and Cheese Grater hats.

Chippy didn't even describe it properly. Before the Bears and Packers played, they were at each other's throats. Talking went on all week, particularly from up north.

When Ben Johnson walked off the field a 31-27 winner, he gave Packers coach Matt LaFleur the quick-over handshake.

Have a good offseason.

"Even just speaking about the game, even before the game, there was a lot of sh-- talking this week," safety Kevin Byard said from the jubilant Bears locker room. "We heard the noise from Christian Watson and Keisean Nixon and all the guys. Even the DC was telling the media in Green Bay that we're going to see you next week."

Jeff Hafley, the Packers defensive coordinator practically did guarantee a win. And several Packers, including running back Josh Jacobs, had made threats after the concussion Jordan Love absorbed in the second regular-season gam.

"So we heard that loud and clear," Byard said. "Like I said, just a hell of a win for this city. It definitely got us riled up. It got us amped up for the game but we still didn't start well. We didn't start as well as fast as we wanted to."

A near fight broke out during warmups before the game between teams but it appeared to be more hollering than any actual hitting.

“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week, which we heard loud and clear, players and coaches alike. This one meant something to us," Ben Johnson said.

With the win, Caleb Williams served notice to the Packers. It was something they'll enjoy during their long offseason.

“We're here, and we're going to be here for a while is my plan," Williams said. "So be here with coach, win a bunch of games, be in these moments, come out victorious. That's the mindset for right now this year. That's also the mindset for the future.”

