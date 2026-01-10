Kevin Byard's All-Pro honor underscores awkward Bears situation

It's hard to believe two year ago the Philadelphia Eagle decided they didn't want Kevin Byard back after trading for him at midseason in 2023.

In two seasons with the Bears, Byard has played like someone in his mid-20s and not a safety in his 30s. The Associated Press released official All-Pro designations and Byard made it for the third time, joining Bears guard Joe Thuney on the first team. It's Thuney's fifth time as an All-Pro on the first team.

The Bears also had right tackle Darnell Wright make the second team, his first time earning this status. It's the first time they've had two offensive linemen make All-Pro since Jimbo Covert and Jay Hilgenberg in 1986.

Unlike the Pro Bowl, there is only a first and second team for the whole league at each position, and no distinction made between AFC and NFC, so it's a bit higher honor.

Let's not forgot, the Bears are spending the third most amount of cap on defense. https://t.co/tAmPlG87wu pic.twitter.com/9EkObnnx7U — Blake (@SoldierFieldBlg) January 4, 2026

This also can make for a tough decision by the Bears after this season and unlike another contract situation involving an All-Pro, time is limited.

Byard led the NFL in interceptions with seven and has more interceptions (36) than any player since he entered the league in 2016. He also has the second-most tackles by an NFL DB in the last 10 seasons, but the problem the Bears face is money.

Kevin Byard led the NFL with 8 interceptions in 2017 at age-24.



Kevin Byard led the NFL with 7 interceptions in 2025 at age-32.



The largest gap between league-leading interception seasons in NFL history.



Should be his third First-Team All-Pro season.pic.twitter.com/FkMPpui1OS — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 5, 2026

Not a single one of the Bears safeties are under contract after this season ends and Overthecap.com has the team at $196,440 over the salary camp for 2026. The cap situation isn't a real problem because there are ways to get under the cap. The same website lists them as being $53.7 million under the 2027 cap and this allows them space for prorating bonus money into the future.

However, this is an entire position group that needs deals. Jaquan Brisker is a fourth-year player who will enter free agency. Jonathan Owens and Elijah Hicks also are free agents. Even C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who has safety experience but has been a Bears slot cornerback, are free agents.

#Bears All-Pro votes, by how they ranked at their position:



1st: LG Joe Thuney (109 votes, 31 first place)



2nd: RT Darnell Wright (31, 5); S Kevin Byard (83, 23)



4th: C Drew Dalman (12, 3); RG Jonah Jackson (24, 7)



6th: KR Devin Duvernay (5, 1); ST Josh Blackwell (3, 1);… https://t.co/z8lBnURe1v — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) January 10, 2026

Byard's last contract was two years and $15 millon, with $8.5 million going against this year's cap.

He'll turn 33 years old next training camp and definitely wouldn't want to be taking a pay cut after earning Pro Bowl status and leading the NFL in interceptions.

Are the Bears going to do like the Eagles and turn their backs on one of their most productive players? Or will they come up with a short-term fix and also satisfy their needs at this position going forward?

I could see the Bengals realistically signing these 4 FA’s:



DE Jaelan Phillips

DT DJ Reader

LB Leo Chenal

S Jaquan Brisker pic.twitter.com/tHf5RcKvXm — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) January 7, 2026

At the same time, Wright's future contract can become an issue. He'll no doubt command top dollar playing a high-paying position. But in Wright's case, the Bears only need to make a decision on picking up his fifth-year option now. They will have him under contract for at least two more years and can negotiate.

All of their safeties, on the other hand, need money now.

It's a difficult call for them with cap space now an issue, as is the Brisker situation after he played a full season for the first time.

jaquan brisker the only guy on defense that plays out his heart every week — teenage millionaire (@rvrethai) January 4, 2026

