Caleb Williams makes Facetime promise to the GOAT about 2025 season
Bears quarterback Caleb Williams already has a business relationship of sorts with seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady.
It took a bit of a friendly, comical and surprise twist on Friday when Brady opened another store in his CardVault chain near Metlife Stadium.
Brady pulled a Caleb Williams autographed card and then did a facetime call with Williams.
"Listen, I just pulled one or your cards, autographed," Brady told Williams.
"That's one of the best cards to have of me," a grinning Williams answered.
"That's a pretty good one right?" Brady asked.
"Yeah, yeah, yeah," Williams answered.
Brady, the card shop owner, had a bigger point to make here, though.
"Is it going to be worth more or less after this coming season? That's what I want to know," Brady said.
Williams' response made it clear what he's thinking for this coming Bears season.
"A lot (deleted) more," Williams said.
"All right, good. Thats what I want to hear," the GOAT answered back.
Brady's CardVault stores are in Foxborough, Mass., Foxwoods CT, Boston and now in New Jersey near the East Rutherford Stadium.
Williams was among a handful of rookies who were came to an exclusive sit-down breakfast hosted by Fanatics founder Michael Rubin last year regarding sports and business.
During the season, Brady offered up some criticism of the Bears and how they handled Williams, throwing him right into the fray as their starter while other QBs sometimes get to wait several games into a season or even a whole season before they start.
"It’s interesting with these young quarterbacks now," Brady said on one Fox telecast. "You always thought that 'We're going to draft a quarterback in, we're going to teach him our system and then he is going to get better at it.'
"The difference now is you are asking these kids to come in at 22 or 23 and you’re basically adapting your system to the strength of the quarterback. You’re going ‘Hey, what do you do well’ and, in this case, Caleb Williams, you’re going ‘How can we do more of these things to make our offense more productive.' "
As a broadcaster Brady also criticized Williams' body language after he failed to get up off the ground right away when hit on sacks late last season. Brady said this showed a "defeat mentality."
So after the criticisms, it was refreshing to see the GOAT could joke around with Williams, as well.
Now it's on Williams to make good on the promise he made to increase the value of his card with a strong season.
