Stafford says cold “feels right” as Bears set Divisional Round trap

When the Chicago Bears vs. Los Angles Rams kicks off at Soldier Field on Sunday, the storyline won't just be a berth to the NFC Championship. It will be the weather, too.

There's a chance the conditions will rank in the 10 coldest games every played at Soldier Field, which should give the Bears defense a chance to make life miserable for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who's already coming into the game with a banged-up index finger on his throwing hand,

Stafford, who spent 12 seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Rams, has experience existing in those freezing temperatures, although he was protected by the comfy conditions of Ford Field on gamedays.

Still, as he told the Los Angeles times, cold-weather games "feel right," especially in Chicago.

The Rams need Stafford to be comfortable, both in the pocket and outside in freezing temps at night. The 37-year-old sprained his finger during Los Angeles' Wild Card win over the Carolina Panthers but still threw for 304 yards and three scores.

Stafford said his finger feels "great" and won't impact his grip, but time will tell if that grip loosens as the temperature drops.

Chicago Bears fans should like how this matchup is shaping up. Indeed, the Bears' defense ranks near the bottom of the NFL in yards and points allowed during the regular season, but no defense took the ball away more than Chicago's. The Bears led the league with 23 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries. It's the formula that's led them this far into the playoffs.

The Bears' ball-hawking identity starts on the back end with Kevin Byard III, who led the NFL with seven interceptions. Stafford is certainly aware of how productive the Bears' defensive backs have been.

“They’ve got a… talented back end that catches the ball when it’s in their area," Stafford said. "They do a nice job up front as well affecting the pocket.”

Bears Nation should feel good about this team's history against Stafford, too. He's 5-7 at Soldier Field, including a 24-18 loss in September 2024. Indeed, Stafford has been solid on cold-weather games recently, but January in Chicago is just different.

The Rams are preparing for the Chicago Bears in comforable sun of the West Coast. The Bears, meanwhile, have a psychopath head coach who turned off the heaters in the Chicago winter to prepare for the Divisional Round.

On Sunday, at Soldier Field, the elements won't just be something to highlight. They'll be a big part of the outcome, and it's an opportunity the Bears must take advantage of.

