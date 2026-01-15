Caleb Williams has a new sculpture to commemorate his iconic season

Caleb Williams not only had the best passing season in franchise history this year, but he also pioneered one of the most improbable seasons in NFL history. The city has rallied around the second-year quarterback to a level that we haven't seen with any Bears QB since Jim McMahon.

The 2024 first-overall pick routinely came through in the clutch throughout the regular season, but he saved his most miraculous comeback for the Wild Card Round win against the Bears' hated rival. They scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and rallied back to beat the Packers 31-27. It was the largest playoff comeback in franchise history.

He earned the nickname "Iceman" for having ice in his veins with the game on the line. More recently, he also earned a statue to commemorate the frigid moniker.

Iceman has arrived at the Merch Mart 🧊 pic.twitter.com/iYByPth5en — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) January 15, 2026

The ice sculpture is now on display outside of the Merchandise Mart. WGN reporter Marcus Leshock said that it will be on display there until 6 PM tonight, and the Bears' famous mascot, Staley the Bear, was there greeting onlookers earlier today.

Chicago might be a metropolis featuring seven professional sports teams, but it's always been a football city at heart. They finally have a team (and a quarterback) that looks capable of sustaining success for an extended period.

Hopefully, they will replace the temporary sculpture with a more permanent statue in the coming years (or months, depending on how the rest of the season goes).