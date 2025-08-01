Chicago Bears' fallen star makes it clear he knows he is in trouble
The Chicago Bears' offensive line was a mess last year, and part of that was a result of injuries to left tackle Braxton Jones, who played in just 12 games and ended the season on the injured reserve list as a result of a fractured fibula that required surgery.
When healthy, Jones has proven to be terrific and is probably one of the most underrated tackles in the NFL, but when you can't stay on the field, your job is going to be in jeopardy.
The Bears made that clear when they selected 6-foot-8 behemoth Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the NFL draft back in April, signaling that Jones — who has appeared in just 23 contests the last couple of years — is not safe.
While speaking to reporters this week, Jones made it obvious that he knew he was in some trouble, but he is trying not to let it get the best of him.
"I think the biggest thing has been getting a hundred percent healthy and being able to show what I can do and what I've always been able to do," Jones said. "That's my biggest thing, just staying the course with injury. If I don't go out there and look right with the injury, then that's that. ... I've just got to put my hat on that and continue working. Trust me, that is definitely in the back of my head as well. Like I said, patience. There's a timing for everything, and I can't be jumping the gun. I've got to stay where I'm at. Like I said, I think about it for sure, but I'm trying to stay as positive as I can and do what I can right now."
Chicago selected Jones in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, and the University of Southern Utah product surprisingly ended up starting all 17 games for the team during his rookie campaign.
Jones was very impressive in Year 1 and has kept his starting job ever since, but the Bears may be losing patience with the 25-year-old, whose contract expires at the end of 2025.
Hopefully, Jones can stay healthy and re-establish himself as a critical piece in the Windy City moving forward. If not, Trapilo is on deck.