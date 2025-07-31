Jaylon Johnson could miss all of Bears training camp and preseason
Bears coach Ben Johnson suggested Thursday morning before practice that cornerback Jaylon Johnson might not even be part of training camp.
"I think there's a scenario where he'll be ready for Week 1," Johnson said. "That's really the target date.
"I know he's working hard and diligently to get there for that. With those types of injuries that he's got, you just never know. You never know. So it's still early in that process, but I know he's attacking that rehab really well."
It has been labeled only a leg injury by the Bears. Johnson practiced all offseason but was put on the non-football injury list prior to camp.
During camp, Johnson has been replaced by veteran Nashon Wright at most practices rather than backup Terell Smith, who had been the first backup off the bench under Matt Eberflus.
The rough beginning at training camp by another player may be over. Rookie wide receiver Luther Burden is apparently changing at a rapid pace.
Burden missed all of OTAs and much of the first week of training camp, and had been yelled at a few times by coach Ben Johnson when his alignment in formations was off.
Two days of making impactful catches had Johnson singing the rookie second-rounder's praises prior to Thursday morning's practice.
"It's only been two days and some team drills and the play speed stood out to me yesterday," Johnson said. "I was really impressed with that."
Burden caught one rifled into a crowd over the middle by Caleb Williams and later had a touchdown catch on a pass by backup Case Keenum. Later, he caught one at the back of the end zone but couldn't get his feet down in bounds.
Don't get too excited yet, though.
"Still working on the alignment and the details as you'd expect for a young player but the play speed jumped off the tape to us all yesterday," Johnson said.
The Bears on Thursday were going through what Johnson described as what would be their longest practice, and toughest.
"Really excited about today," Johnson said. "Should be our longest practice yet. Told the team last night, this is where we'll get a great chance to eval just who's here to survive through training camp and who's really wanting to thrive and become king of the mountain.
"We'll see who's out there to compete. It'll be long, it'll be hard. And with that, I'll go ahead and open it up."
