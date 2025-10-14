4 duds from Bears' epic Week 6 win over Commanders
In prime time, under the brightest of lights, the Chicago Bears pulled off a huge upset in a thrilling 25-24 victory over the Washington Commanders. Among other key takeaways from this breakthrough win, this could have major repercussions when it comes to playoff seeding. Both Chicago and Washington will likely be in the mix for a Wild Card spot come January, making a head-to-head victory critical for Chicago's chances.
But it's not all good news for the Bears. There are definitely things to work on this upcoming week and certain players who didn't pull their weight. These four in particular did not exactly put their best foot forward on Monday night.
1. Nahshon Wright
Was that facemask penalty legit? We don't know, the broadcast made the bizarre choice to only show one camera angle and it was inconclusive. I will say that the terrible officiating throughout the Bears-Commanders game erodes any benefit of the doubt for the refs.
Either way, Wright was getting burned all night long, as he has in previous games, too. I know injuries have kept the Bears thin at cornerback and he did recover a critical fumble that set up Chicago's game-winning drive, but one good play here or there should not erase a plethora of mistakes.
2. Cole Kmet
Are the Bears set to part ways with their longest tenured offensive player? Kmet has been invisible for much of this season and was only targeted twice in this game, catching one pass for no gain. It's sad to see his fall from that epic 2023 season when he racked up nearly 800 yards and 6 touchdowns, but that's the way this business goes.
3. Montez Sweat
Credit where it's due, Sweat did force a fumble early in the game to help the Bears set up a two-score lead, but it's just not enough. He's getting paid to be a game-wrecker and he hasn't been even close since the end of the 2023 season. The table was set for him to feast against a rookie offensive tackle and terrorize his former team, but you'd be pardoned if you didn't even know if Sweat played tonight.
I think it's safe to say he doesn't have a future with this team beyond 2025
4. The refs
It has to be said: the referees in Monday night's game were atrocious. Virtually every questionable penalty call went against the Bears, and almost all of them were critical plays. The worst of them all was an Illegal Formation flag thrown on what would have been an incredible touchdown catch for Rome Odunze that would have given Chicago a 20-10 lead in the third quarter.
Had the Bears lost this game, these refs would have been Public Enemy Number One in Chicago, but they still shouldn't be let off the hook. Hopefully Ben Johnson sends plenty of tape to the league office to clarify these errors.