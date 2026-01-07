The Bears are getting healthy ahead of their Wild Card matchup against Green Bay

It sounds like the Bears' offense will be healthy for the first time in over a month. Caleb Williams couldn't hold back his anticipation when asked about the potential of receiver Rome Odunze returning to the lineup against Green Bay.

Bears QB Caleb Williams spoke to the media and it sounds like WR Rome Odunze is set to make his return vs the Packers this weekend:



"It's going to be great. Excited to have him back." 👀 pic.twitter.com/DdvwKVSbWr — Bearsszn (@bearszn) January 6, 2026

That's a vote of confidence if I've ever heard one.

If I were a betting man, I'd feel comfortable saying Odunze will be back in the lineup against Green Bay. He could provide a huge boost to an offense that has occasionally sputtered, specifically in the first half of the two Packers games and the Lions game, in recent weeks.

As long as Odunze's foot has fully healed, he could have a big game against the Packers' susceptible secondary. He popped up on the injury report all the way back in Week 9 and went on to have his worst game of the season against the Bengals. While he played through the injury and had one more good performance against the Giants, he didn't look like himself over the next month.

If Odunze can return to his early-season form (he was on pace for 1150 yards before suffering the injury), then Green Bay could be in trouble.

He wasn't the only one to return to practice today, either.

They activated both Kyler Gordon and forgotten man Braxton Jones, who has been sidelined since October, from Injured Reserve earlier today. Gordon got in a limited practice (which is huge with CJ Gardner-Johnson suffering a concussion against the Lions), and Jones practiced in full. It will be interesting to see how their statuses progress throughout the week. They'll definitely want Gordon to get in at least one full participation practice before they feel comfortable activating him for gameday.

#Bears Injury Report



The Chicago Bears conducted a walk-thru on Tuesday, participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/pV6TZLWxZs — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 6, 2026

It was also good to see Cole Kmet not being listed on the injury report after he took a huge hit (and still held onto the ball) on the second two-point conversion attempt that tied the game at 16. Some were worried that he might have suffered a concussion, and those fears got reinforced when he wasn't available to speak in the postgame locker room media scrum.

Kmet appears to have dodged that bullet, though. He'll be available for the must-win Wild Card matchup.

The Bears' defense could also have some much-needed reinforcements against Green Bay if Gordon can return to the lineup. He's been sidelined for the past four games (and much of the season before that) with a groin injury. His presence has been dearly missed on a defense that hasn't been able to slow down the 49ers' and Lions' offenses over the past two weeks.

While they've been decimated by injuries this season (mostly on the defensive side of the ball), it looks like they're at least getting healthy right in time for the biggest game they've played in seven years. Better late than never, right?