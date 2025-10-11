Bears' coach names one Caleb Williams trait that lets him 'take over' a game
It may seem like ancient history by now, but there was a time when Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was seen as one of the greatest prospects to ever enter the NFL draft. Rick Spielman, a former NFL GM, even said he'd take Williams over Peyton Manning. While his rookie season didn't go as planned, Williams' ceiling remains sky-high, even if other quarterbacks from his class are playing just as well or better at the moment.
Williams possesses many of the physical abilities that NFL coaches want from their quarterbacks: athleticism, arm strength, good mechanics, a speedy release, and more. But what sets Williams apart from his peers is his ability to take over a game in crunch time. That's what Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said to the media on Friday ahead of Chicago's highly anticipated Week 6 matchup with the Washington Commanders, saying that Williams' competitiveness in crunch time is "what makes him him".
If one only looks at Chicago's record in 2024 and 2025, this statement appears ridiculous, but let's look at the facts. Williams already has a game-winning drive in crunch time this year in addition to his dramatic win over the Packers in last season's finale. Those are the two drives that led to wins, but Williams put the Bears in position to win other games, too.
Against the Commanders in Week 8, Williams was on the cusp of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat when he authored a go-ahead drive with just 19 seconds remaining. This, of course, was the infamous 'Fail Mary' game that broke the 2024 Bears. Williams did it again in Week 11 against the Green Bay Packers, getting the team into field goal range only to see Cairo Santos' kick blocked.
That's still not all! The very next week, Williams overcame a 14-point 4th quarter deficit to force overtime, where the Bears defense gave up completions on 3rd-and-10 and 2nd-and-11. Then came the Thanksgiving game against Detroit, where former head coach Matt Eberflus' inability to manage the clock robbed Chicago of a comeback win.
Caleb Williams is at his best when the pressure is highest
Unlike former Bears quarterbacks who crumbled in crunch time, that's where Williams seems to be at his best. If you need proof, just take a look at Williams' situational stats from the NFL's official website. His fourth quarter stats so far in 2025, and his stats in the final two minutes of the half in particular, are phenomenal.
Final two minutes of half
4th quarter
8/11 completed passes
18/27 completed passes
102 passing yards
202 passing yards
2 touchdowns
1 touchdown
0 interceptions
0 interceptions
6 first downs
8 first downs
140.9 passer rating
101.2 passer rating
In 2024, Williams' passer rating in the final two minutes of a half and in the 4th quarter was 85.5 and 95.3, respectively. Those are pretty good for a rookie on a bad team, but it highlights the vast improvements he's made in just one season. If there's a clutch gene, Williams clearly has it and is only getting better.
Williams' ability to flourish under pressure will likely be tested again on Monday night as they square off with the Commanders in a Week 6 revenge game. The stakes are high for the Bears as they try to prove that they're a legit playoff contender against the very team that broke them in 2024. This one has all the ingredients of an instant classic, one that, hopefully, becomes known as a signature victory for Caleb Williams.