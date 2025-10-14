Game balls in Bears thrilling 25-24 Week 6 victory over Commanders
These Chicago Bears are not your father's Chicago Bears. In a game that pushed them to the edge with adversity after adversity, including surrendering a two-score lead in the second half and some questionable officiating, the Bears held firm and beat the Washington Commanders 25-24 on Monday Night Football. With Week 6 officially over, the Bears have tightened the NFC North race with this big win over the Commanders.
I said in my Week 6 keys to victory that the Bears would need to stop Washington's dominant ground game, move the ball well on the ground with D'Andre Swift, and force three turnovers. The Bears hit all three almost exactly on the head and emerge from Northwest Stadium victorious.
There's no ignoring the Bears anymore. The media who has hailed the Commanders as Super Bowl contenders can't wave this away as a meaningless win over a bad team. This was a statement win for the Bears, and especially for Caleb Williams. We officially have a real rivalry now between the Bears and Commanders, and it should be one of the NFL's most entertaining for years to come.
With all that said, let's hand out some game balls.
1. Caleb Williams
Nobody needed this win more than Williams. He has endured months of doubting in all corners of the NFL world, seeing every analyst and talking head shout that the Bears drafted the wrong guy. Now he has a signature win over the quarterback that those folks have said the Bears should have drafted and yet another game-winning drive under his belt.
2. D'Andre Swift
Credit where it's due. I said that the Bears needed to be able to rely on Swift to win this one and he delivered in spades, averaging an insane 7.7 yards per carry for 108 yards and a rushing touchdown, plus 67 receiving yards and another touchdown. He was at the center of Chicago's win on Monday, and even if we go back to criticizing him for a bad game next week, for now he deserves nothing but praise. Well done, Swift!
3. Jake Moody
Elevated from the practice squad just today, Moody delivered big time in this game when the chips were down. He started out perfect, helping the Bears jump to an early lead over the Commanders before his first miss of the night in the second half, but he redeemed himself with the game winner as time expired. His services may no longer be needed after Monday, but he deserves credit for this win.