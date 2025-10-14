Bear Digest

Bears setting up for a wild ride in the NFC North as season marches into Week 7

The NFC North is the most competitive division in the NFL after six weeks of the 2025 season.

Bryan Perez

Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Chicago Bears are in an unfamiliar place. They're above .500 (3-2) and won a post-bye week game.

And that's not all.

The Bears' last two victories were games that modern-era Bears fans aren't used to going Chicago's way.

The Bears blocked the Las Vegas Raiders' game-winning field goal attempt in Week 4, and they made their own game-winner Monday night to upend the Washington Commanders. Things like that usually don't happen for Chicago; they usually happen against Chicago.

Not anymore. Not with this coaching staff and this quarterback.

As a result, the Chicago Bears are right in the thick of things in the NFC North.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game
Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Here's the updated NFC North standings entering Week 7:

1. Green Bay Packers (3-1-1)

2. Detroit Lions (4-2)

3. Minnesota Vikings (3-2)

4. Chicago Bears (3-2)

Sure, the Bears are still technically in last place, but they're one win and a few other NFC North losses away from making a massive jump in the division standings.

And let's give kudos to the NFC North as the best division in the NFL right now.

The Chicago Bears have a great opportunity to win their fourth game in a row in Week 7 against the lowly New Orleans Saints, and there's a chance they can go on a five-game winning streak if the Baltimore Ravens remain banged up entering their Week 8 showdown.

Bryan Perez
BRYAN PEREZ

Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.

