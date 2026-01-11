Packers player throws major shade at Bears after Wild Card thriller

The Chicago Bears were never supposed to be here, two wins away from a berth in Super Bowl LX. At the start of the season, most fans and analysts put the ceiling for this team at eight or nine wins and maybe second place in the division. In the face of these doubters, the Bears responded by winning 11 games and clinching the 2025 NFC North championship.

But they didn't stop there. On Saturday night, the Bears pulled off a triumphant Wild Card victory over the Green Bay Packers, scoring 25 fourth-quarter points to erase what had been a 21-3 deficit at halftime. This stands as the biggest comeback win in Bears' postseason history, beating the previous mark set in the 1933 NFL Championship against the New York Giants.

Indeed, the Bears have converted many doubters into believers with their improbable win, but not everyone is convinced. In fact, one Packers player in particular doesn't sound like he thinks the Bears deserved that win at all. Safety Javon Bullard spoke briefly with reporters after the game, and, despite beginning his statement with 'no disrespect to them', had some very disrespectful things to say.

"No disrespect to them, but it ain't sh*t that they did. It's us. We gotta finish. You know we whoopin' they a** the whole game. We gotta finish. ... Chicago ain't do sh*t special."



Harsh words from the loser in a playoff game comes across as sour grapes

Well, 'no disrespect' to Bullard, but that's a load of malarkey. Claiming that a team defeated itself is a common coping mechanism of players, coaches, and fans alike when losing a big game. It's easier to pretend that the team simply didn't capitalize on mistakes or didn't take their opponent seriously enough than to admit that they got beaten by the better team.

Make no mistake: that's exactly what happened. The Packers did indeed play better for the first three quarters, but football games do not end after three quarters. The Bears heard all the big talk from Packers players and responded accordingly. They made the plays they needed to make to win, and the Packers did not, and that's the bottom line.

Bullard will have his shot at revenge twice next year, but it will be a long offseason waiting for that opportunity. Maybe, while the Bears are preparing for the next step in their Super Bowl run, he can watch the film from Saturday night's performance and figure out how he can improve his game. No disrespect, though.

