Bears await word on DJ Moore after being hospitalized following win
A scary situation developed regarding Bears receiver DJ Moore after Monday night's 25-24 comeback win over the Washington Commanders.
Moore spent the night in the hospital after taking a big hit from Washington's Trey Amos.
Although he returned after the hit and played, Moore reportedly was taken by ambulance to the hospital, accompanied by receivers coach Antwaan Randle El.
Moore still got in for 94% of the plays, caught three passes for 42 yards, ran twice for 10 yards and was instrumental as a blocker in the passing attack that accounted for 252 yards.
BEARS GAINED SOMETHING MORE THAN A WIN WITH 25-24 VICTORY ON HAIL MOODY KICK
After the shot, Moore seemed to be favoring the lower back area or ribs.
Moore wasn't the only injury situation the Bears had in the win. Strong side linebacker Noah Sewell was hit by teammate Jonathan Ford in a "friendly fire" situation while making a tackle after a short pass to Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the first half and left the game. He didn't return.
Sewell was down on the field for a while after the hit.
Coach Ben Johnson will provide an update during a Tuesday afternoon press conference on both situations.
