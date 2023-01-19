The Bears have added former Chargers receiver Joe Reed on a futures contract.

The Bears have added a wide receiver for the 2023 season well in advance of free agency.

Former Chargers receiver and return man Joe Reed has signed a futures contract in Chicago.

Reed, who is 6-foot, 224 pounds, was with the Chargers on the practice squad and regular roster this past season but hasn't been in an NFL game since 2020.

The former Virgnia receiver didn't get on the field in 2020 for any offensive plays but did participate in 151 special teams plays in 11 games and returned 11 kicks for a 20.7-yard average with a long of 46 yards.

Reed was a fifth-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2020 and ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash coming into the NFL, with a 38-inch vertical leap.

The Bears had already locked up a group of their own special teams players to futures contracts.

Tight end Chase Allen, defensive back Adrian Colbert, linebacker Kuony Deng, offensive lineman Kellen Diesch, defensive lineman Gerri Green, tight end Jake Tonges, wide receiver Nsimba Webster and wide receiver Daurice Fountain.

They also had signed former Commanders defensive lineman Donovan Jeter to a futures contract.

Jeter is an undrafted free agent nose tackle from Michigan who is 6-3, 325 and was with Washington last season for one game. He made one tackle in 18 plays on defense and seven on special teams.

Jeter initially had signed with the Steelers out of college but was waived and signed in Washington in September. He was put on the practice squad and was released in October.

