The Bears could even move down and get top defensive line talent early in Round 1 of the draft should teams come calling with a trade offer.

The Bears' need on the defensive line heading into this draft makes them look like a drought-striken area getting hit with a monsoon.

Their need is drastic, and there are defensive linemen falling from everywhere.

NFL Draft Bible's big board ranks 10 of the top 35 players in this draft as defensive linemen, interior or edge.

Because the Bears have the top pick in the draft, had fewer sacks from all their defensive linemen combined than 16 NFL individuals made last season, and have 12 wins in their last 43 games, they can use as many players up front on defense as possible.

So moving back doesn't necessarily need to be a bad thing if it can mean multiple picks. The fact there are two elite quarterbacks and numerous teams seeking them, combined with Bears need and also with the positional talent supply means they could trade down out of the No. 1 spot and address multiple needs with a bigger supply of picks.

This is a year they could stand to move down several picks and still come away with elite defensive linemen.

If they're not getting Jalen Carter or Will Anderson Jr. the possibility exists they could still get one of the best and also address another need like wide receiver or offensive line with extra picks.

Giving up their choice for either of the top two defensive linemen willingly to take what's next best might not seem wise but they could have a choice of high-level linemen like Clemson's Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee or Texas Tech's Tyree Wilson if they want to make this type move.

They might even find the fit better for their scheme with these players.

Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Murphy, at 6-foot-4 1/2, 275 pounds, is more of an ideal size for an edge in the Bears scheme than Anderson. The attraction here for the Bears is the combination of size, strength and speed. The 4-3 edge rusher in their scheme needs to maintain gap integrity and that type of size for this is ideal. An edge player's ability against the run can't be stressed enough in this scheme and Murphy can do this. As a freshman, Pro Football Focus had graded as the top defensive lineman against the run in the nation.

His 18 1/2 sacks and six forced fumbles, show he can do more than just make tackles for loss (36) against the run.

NFL Draft Bible's assessment of Murphy quoted Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables praising his edge rusher's all-around game and improvement.

"You know me, I always thought you had to go out and prove it," Venables said. "I've seen the improvement we were hoping for and Myles; he's had a good spring. He's tall. He's fast. He's explosive. He's very strong. Got a lot of natural strength and had an excellent year last year."

Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

At 6-6, 275, Wilson might be an even taller version of Murphy. He's referred to by NFL Draft Bible as "...one of the most physically gifted prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, possessing the arm length, frame, explosiveness, and power to be an immediate impact player at the next level."

NFLDB ranks him 12th best overall in this draft.

Wilson has a strong bull rush and can use technique well or better than anyone in the draft.

There had been questions about whether he applied himself every down but in his final year he seemed to shut up this talk.

"People don’t truly understand how much coaches had to scheme to manufacture success versus this young man," Texas Tech director of player personnel James Blanchard was quoted by NFLDB as saying about Wilson.

Even at 275, Wilson's versatility is praised. He had 50 pressures besides his eight sacks this past season, according to Pro Football Focus.

DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The 6-5, 300-pounder came off a torn ACL in 2021 and succeeded in a comeback in 2022.

NFL Draft Bible sees him as an ideal three technique.

"Against the run, Bresee typically practices clean gap discipline and has the length, burst, and power to obstruct rushing lanes well—even while engaged. He, at times, shows off a strong anchor against single or double teams."

In the Bears scheme, the three technique benefits from the nose trying to take up the double team inside, but sometimes it doesn't work out. So having a three technique who can beat double teams is big. Pro Football Focus praises Bresee as a rare defensive tackle who is a capable pass rusher by getting in gaps, which perfectly describes what the Bears are looking for at three technique.

Despite being taller and, NFL Draft Bible says Bresee can be "...capable of winning leverage and driving opponents back at contact."

NFLDB's sixth-ranked player overall can stand to add some weight, suggests Pro Football Focus.

PFF says Breese is such a good athlete inside that it wouldn't be surprising to see him moved outside as a pass rusher at times.

