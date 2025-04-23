Chicago Bears flip to defense in first round of latest 2025 NFL mock draft
We're almost there. The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner... literally. With just over 24 hours before the first round kicks off in Green Bay, the intrigue around the Chicago Bears' first-round pick remains at an all-time high.
And that's why last-minute mock drafts are so valuable. Especially when they're produced by legitimate Bears team insiders like the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.
Biggs is arguably the most well-connected Bears beat reporter, which makes his Draft Day eve mock draft worth focusing on.
In Biggs' final 2025 mock draft, the Bears go defense in the first round and select Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams.
While it may come as a shock to fans who've gotten used to Chicago focusing on offense in most 2025 mock drafts, the way Biggs has Round 1 unfolding before the 10th pick makes GM Ryan Poles have almost no choice but to go in this direction.
"If Cam Ward is the only quarterback selected in the first nine picks and the Bears can’t get one of the elite prospects in this draft, they’re expected to seek a trade down," Biggs wrote. "If no suitable move is available, they can use the pick on Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, take the first true cornerback off the board, roll the dice on an imperfect left tackle prospect or add to the defensive line. Williams is a high-ceiling prospect who can bring juice to the pass rush."
Here's the main takeaway from Biggs' mock draft: even he paints a scenario in which everything is on the table when the Bears pick. He references a tight end, cornerback, and left tackle as viable options before settling on an edge rusher.
If Biggs is throwing darts this late in the draft process, it means no one really knows anything.
What does seem like a sure thing, however, is the Chicago Bears adding an offensive tackle at some point in their first three picks. Biggs kept with that theme and sent former Oregon left tackle Josh Conerly Jr. to Chicago at No. 39.
"If Ryan Poles is adamant about adding competition at left tackle and the Bears don’t get one in the first round, they likely would have to strike in Round 2," Biggs wrote. "Conerly doesn’t have great size but had a good week at the Senior Bowl. If he’s gone, which is possible, Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery likely would be the next-best option."
Conerly is building serious momentum as a potential first-round pick, so much so that The Athletic's Adam Jahns recently mocked him to the Chicago Bears in the first round. If he's on the board at No. 39? He'd be a no-brainer for a Bears team that needs a next-gen left tackle who can take over for Braxton Jones.
As for the 41st pick, Biggs sends the Bears former LSU tight end Mason Taylor, the son of Miami Dolphins great, Jason Taylor.
Tight end has been a popular early-round target for the Chicago Bears from inside the draft industry, but I'm not convinced Poles and coach Ben Johnson view it as an overwhelming need. Sure, if Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland grade high enough as offensive weapons, I'd understand it. But Taylor, while talented, isn't a big enough upgrade over Cole Kmet to justify using a valuable pick like No. 41 overall.
