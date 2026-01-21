Chicago Bears GM tries to keep fire burning under two standouts

Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed focused on communicating messages to a few of his bigger success stories during Wednesday's season-ending press conference.

One would be a player looking for his fifth-year option to be picked up, if not a contract extension, while the other was their highest-paid player.

Offseason work for the Bears on conditioning normally commences in the middle of April and then OTAs follow. Poles seemed to be pushing early to make certain a few of his bigger names take part or else continue to take the voluntary program seriously.

Defensive end Montez Sweat finished a strong bounce-back season with 11 total sacks counting postseason, 10 of those coming over the final 14 games after figuring out the defensive scheme. He also had 19 quarterback hits in those 14 games and finished the year with 13 tackles for loss.

“I thought Sweat did a good job this year," Poles said. "I think sometimes we get hung up on sacks and sacks are important. He did get into double digits, but I think his all-around game was good.

"The way he defended the run, defended the perimeter, as well as applied pressure was good."

Then came the message.

"We need him to continue to get better too," Poles said. "We'll evaluate everything, but that's always—O-line and D-line is always going to be a space where we want to get better.”

Sweat hadn't been as readily available for offseason work in 2024 like last offseason and the Bears see this "voluntary" offseason practice time as essential for getting the consistent success they desire.

Guys, you trade for Maxx Crosby and you are trading for Montez Sweat again. Crosby had two outlier years in ‘22-23 where he put up buku tackles, but eliminate those and you have a very similar player. pic.twitter.com/2xglHAypSe — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) January 21, 2026

Even if the Bears acquired another pass rusher or a top defensive tackle to apply pressure from the interior to quarterbacks, the defensive line needs Sweat at the same proficiency level as this year. It's especially important with other defensive line players trying to bounce back from injuries, like rookie Shemar Turner and veteran Dayo Odeyingbo.

"There's a lot going on there just in terms of we had some injuries going on that you have to overcome," Poles said. "I think that's an area where we can continue to press and get better.

Montez Sweat has good sack numbers, but he doesn’t provide consistent pressure. Is a non-factor for nearly the entirety of games. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) January 4, 2026

"I look forward to Shemar getting back and Dayo Odeyingbo getting back."

The player looking to get his fifth-year option picked up and proceed toward a big contract extension is tackle Darnell Wright. Poles said they need to see one thing from Wright, who achieved All-Pro status for the first time.

“I think that's one thing we've challenged him is the consistency part," Poles said. "I think there's some ups and downs every once in a while. But when he strings it together, it's really, really good and it's going to help us win football games. I love watching him come off the ball and move people."

Darnell Wright made 2nd team all pro playing majority of the season with 1 healthy arm pic.twitter.com/gCYyp5VN4g — ko (@formermerc) January 10, 2026

So did the Bears' running backs. Wright was graded 13th by Pro Football Focus among tackles, and sixth blocking for the run. He was 16th and seventh at those, respectively, last year.

"When he has this confidence and belief in himself that he's the best eon the field, I think he can be one of the best to do it," Poles said.

Darnell Wright doesn’t mince words.



He says Caleb Williams is better than Justin Fields and Joe Milton.



pic.twitter.com/gqwbbPdpeO — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) January 19, 2026

Then, the nudge toward continued offseason work.

"He just has to show up and continue to put that work in and get there," Poles said. "I love his work in the offseason and the weight room. I think it started there for him and then built up. But with those guys and their leadership, it definitely rubbed off on Darnell.”

Translated: Keep up the good work and he'll be in line for that huge pay boost.