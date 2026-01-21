Solutions for the Greatest Unforeseen Chicago Bears Problem

Bears offensive linemen loved their mix and continuity during the 2025 season, and as they left Halas Hall they saw bigger things coming with everyone still under contract.

The road ahead looks clear for them.

“Yeah, it's great," center Drew Dalman said. "It's great for friendships and kind of the culture of the room, and also, obviously stability on the line is always helpful. And I feel like—you know we just had exit interviews—like you talk to the coaches and you have a clear view of, here are my deficiencies, here's what needs to get better, and what do we need to do as a group better."

It sounds stable.

"It was awesome," guard Jonah Jackson said. "Those guys, I wouldn't trade them for the world. And I'm glad we're still all under contract together to get back at it."

Except for one thing, and that issue threatens to disrupt Bears offseason plans, if not the start to the season.

They're not all intact as long as left tackle Ozzy Trapilo is looking at an offseason of rehab after his patellar tendon injury, rather than getting the chance to improve his game in Year 2.

In my feelings about Ozzy Trapilo



Switched positions essentially mid-year, he performed as well as others in his draft class and he was picked a round later. Knee injury is potentially career-ending, it’s sad.



I don’t give Ryan Poles credit for much, but he nailed this class pic.twitter.com/WDEDxubckd — BPA Scout (@ScoutBPA) January 14, 2026

Like Micah Parsons in Green Bay with a December torn ACL, there's no guarantee a knee injury requiring surgery will have a player back at 100% efficiency by the July start to training camp. The possibility exists it might not even be until the start of the regular season or later.

With great needs on the defensive line, possibly at linebacker and safety, the Bears could have looked to ignore offensive line positions going into 2026. It's different now without Trapilo.

Here are potential options.

Our sweet prince Ozzy Trapilo. He may have suffered a career altering injury, he hopped off the field 20+ yards on one leg in excruciating pain so his team wouldn’t have to spend a timeout. No matter what happens we love you Ozzy, heal up fast my sweet boy 😭 pic.twitter.com/OlW1tFt9WL — Ghost Mugs Halas 🐻⬇️ (@Nickdabearfan) January 11, 2026

Play Theo Benedet

It's an option. It's not a case of just getting by because Benedet played the position more downs than any other Bears player this season.

Yet, when he could have simply kept starting after Trapilo's injury, they didn't have the confidence in him they showed earlier in the year. They started Joe Thuney at left tackle instead and risked disrupting the line.

In fact, a case could be made that they didn't really succeed because their running game failed several times in short yardage and Ben Johnson even said the reason he didn't go for two and the win after Caleb Williams' miracle TD pass to Cole Kmet was their failures at the goal line earlier in the game. It was an extremely valid reason for kicking.

Not that fascinating. Theo Benedet is awful in pass protection and Braxton Jones is just awful in general — bearsblizzard (@bearsblizzard) January 18, 2026

Perhaps, with an offseason to improve, Benedet is good enough until they can consider Trapilo 100%. Yet, Benedet does have very short arms at 32 inches. Those are a guard's arms.

Play Thuney

If it becomes a case where Trapilo would be ready several games into the season, they could always turn to their All-Pro guard at tackle like they did Sunday night.

Thuney had the best Pro Football Focus pass blocking grade among Bears offensive linemen against the Rams and Jared Verse on a sack-free night.

Joe Thuney is playing left tackle for the Bears right now. Two years in a row he has had to change his position in the playoffs.



The guy is one of the most clutch and reliable players in the league.



Nobody compares to him. The Bears fleeced Kansas City in that trade. pic.twitter.com/qIGcp0Ibp8 — fatty patty (@theonlydyl_) January 19, 2026

"Joe, that’s astronomical by him to go from left guard to left tackle," Jackson said. "The player he went against, as well, was very good."

However, he had the second-worst grade for run blocking, behind only center Drew Dalman.

Ben Johnson puts an emphasis on the running game.

At 33 when the season starts, he seems more likely to stay put. However, they have Jordan McFadden back this season as an exclusive rights free agent—meaning they keep him with a minimum tender. So, it's always an option to consider for the start, and Thuney has been so strong at guard that he should be able to slide back over once it's determined Trapilo is full strength.

Speaking of all time... Joe Thuney. Played a legit good game at LT. Definitely got help but against one of the best power dudes in recent memory he definitely held his own. No brainer hall of famer and not the first time hes done this either. pic.twitter.com/yBhy0Iro5Q — mike faltas (@mfaltas_) January 20, 2026

Kiran Amegadje

Who?

Darnell Wright

There was plenty of thought about this before the 2025 season when the battle for a starting left tackle produced no clear-cut winner and Braxton Jones' injury hadn't healed from is ankle injury. Ultimately, they decided it made no sense to weaken two spots. It still holds true.

Bears much better when running to Darnell Wright's side pic.twitter.com/rYx6sSgDR8 — Casey Reims (@Casey_Reims) January 20, 2026

Draft a tackle

NFL Mock Draft Data Base compiles the web's mock drafts and the consensus for the Bears at No. 25 is Ohio State's massive interior defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, which makes some sense. In some ways it doesn't, but more than anything they need defensive line help.

The Mock Draft Data Base has four tackles going in Round 1 prior to the Bears pick and only Georgia's Monroe Freeling going after or about the time the Bears pick.

First-year tackles don't normally rate instant successes. Amand Membou was the highest graded rookie tackle in 2025 and PFF had him 32nd. That's not as good as Braxton Jones was as a rookie.

That's multi-year project and the Bears are in need of instant competence until Trapilo can return.

The more realistic option is drafting one later and hoping you can get lightning to strike twice like it did when Jones came in as a fifth rounder and had a decent rookie year. Josh Simmons of the Chiefs was the highest graded 2025 rookie tackle as a pass blocker and he was a fifth-rounder.

#OhioState OT Josh Simmons. 6’5, 311.



Excellent fluidity. Natural athlete. Great punch timing + hand placement. Plus in the 2nd level/screen game. ++ Stunt recognition.



Top-25 player imo. pic.twitter.com/TQXe8NHchD — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) February 5, 2025

Sign a tackle

If you're looking for the best of the best, forget it because they lack the cap space and usually the best offensive tackles don't make it into the open market.

What they can do—and this might be their best option—is look for a competent, low-cost veteran who can hold the spot until Trapilo is 100%.

The Benedet option or Thuney option might be better and more cost efficient.

Maybe the free agent tackle they should sign is Braxton Jones. Free agents coming off injuries often are lower priced, and he knows the offense. Maybe he'd even give them a hometown rate.

Braxton Jones is a better OT(when healthy) than Theo Benedet.



It's not particularly close. https://t.co/H8BSkYXZZ1 — Nick Whalen (@_NickWhalen) January 7, 2026

