Ryan Poles' silence on one potential Bears free agent was deafening
In this story:
It's not what GM Ryan Pole said; rather, it's what he didn't say about the safety position that adds up to great speculation in the next two months overJaquan Brisker's future with the Bears.
At the season-ending press conference Wednesday, Poles looked for a second at a position where the top four players are out of contract and the team is $4.3 million over the salary cap already or 2026—$18.2 million over in actual projections.
"We're going to take a step back and evaluate that and put that puzzle together," Poles said. "It's actually four safeties that are not under contract for next year."
If there's any doubt about a player of focus, there shouldn't be. Kevin Byard was an All-Pro and even at 33 years old he has always been among the well conditioned and healthy players for each of his teams.
"I think that Kevin is a special player," Poles said. "I have no problem saying that that is a player that we would like to have back.
"But, again, when you add the other safeties into that mix, and all of the other decisions that we have across the roster, cap restraints, things like that, it will be a challenge. But, that's part of what we do."
A leader worth retaining
Byard played under two-year, $15 million deal. All-Pro status for the third time is certain to bump this up.
As for Brisker, Poles didn’t name him specifically and the Bears have to weigh in several factors when deciding on retention.
The cash demands are only part of it. His past with concussions are, as well.
Byard actually is working against Brisker in his regard. As a veteran leader on the defense, Byard would be considered an ideal player who can help break in a young safety drafted this year, and safety is normally a position where talent is readily available in Rounds 2-5. The Bears got Brisker in Round 2.
Perhaps the most revealing comments on the safety situation was spoken already on Monday by Brisker. He was discussing Caleb Williams' impact on the team at the time.
"They have a quarterback here in Chicago, and it’s going to be special for whatever team is going to be a part of this. He’s going to be a problem in this league," Byard said.
Note, he said "they" and not "we."
Gene Chamberlain has covered the Chicago Bears full time as a beat writer since 1994 and prior to this on a part-time basis for 10 years. He covered the Bears as a beat writer for Suburban Chicago Newspapers, the Daily Southtown, Copley News Service and has been a contributor for the Daily Herald, the Associated Press, Bear Report, CBS Sports.com and The Sporting News. He also has worked a prep sports writer for Tribune Newspapers and Sun-Times newspapers.