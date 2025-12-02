Bears legend gives a glowing review of Chicago's offensive line

The Bears' offensive line has been rolling over their opponents for the greater part of two months now. An utterly dominant performance against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles (on their own turf) was undoubtedly their magnum opus, though.

Absolutely no one expected the Bears to push around the Eagles like they did. If I told you that one of the teams would leave the game with 47 carries for 281 yards on the ground, which team would you have expected to have those numbers?

Probably not the Chicago Bears. That's exactly what they did, though.

Sure, Chicago put up 283 yards against Cincinnati a few weeks ago, but that was against the worst run defense in the league, which was also missing their best defensive player. There wasn't a soul who thought that they would gash the defending Super Bowl champions, who field one of the league's best defenses, for the most yards that they've given up in over a decade.

Entering the game, Philadelphia hadn't allowed a single 100-yard rusher this season. The Bears' backfield duo of Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift both exceeded that total before the end of the third quarter. They certainly deserve their flowers for the performance. There's no doubt about that.

However, Chicago's revamped offensive line is arguably the most important factor in the equation. Some even believe they might have the league's best offensive line.

"The offensive line was moving guys off the ball," former Bears' center Olin Kreutz said on 670 The Score's Mully & Haugh show. "The way they dominated that football game was really fun to watch. A lot of credit to an offensive line that I think is probably the best in the NFL right now"

Few are better at evaluating offensive line play than Kreutz. The mauler was selected to six Pro Bowls over the course of his 14-year NFL career. He was a linchpin along Chicago's offensive line throughout the 2000s and is widely considered one of the best centers of his generation.

Kreutz was not alone in praising the Bears' big men. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also believes they had one of the best performances of the season against Philadelphia.

Most dominant OL performance of the season was the @ChicagoBears



When was the last time you saw this Eagles DL moved this way?!?!@Espngreeny pic.twitter.com/PbPzk7XvWA — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) December 1, 2025

"They would be an offense that I do not want to play against if I was in the NFC. This offense, on early downs, running the football, is a PROBLEM." Dan Orlovsky

What does this mean? It means the local media and national media are finally on the same page about the Chicago Bears. Everyone is starting to pay attention to the Chicago Bears, and it's not on the topic of who they are going to pick at the top of the NFL Draft.

The topic has shifted to just how dominant the offensive line has become, and how far this team can go as a result of their ascension.