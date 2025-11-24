One area where Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson is already one of the league's best
Ben Johnson has saved my life. I gander Ben Johnson has saved all of our lives.
The Bears are currently 8-3,andstill alone atop the NFC North. The team has already won three more games than they did all of last season, and there are still six to go. If that fact alone isn't enough to persuade pessimistic Bears' fans into believing that he's the answer to all the questions we've been asking for the past decade, then how about these ones?:
18th to 8th. 16th to 1st. That is a ridiculous improvement after halftime. That's a direct testament to coaching. Making second-half adjustments is one of the most important responsibilities for a head coach. Few are better in that department than Johnson.
There has been a significant amount of attention given to the nature in which the Bears have come out on top in some of their heart-stopping wins. Not nearly enough credit has been given to how well Chicago's offense has played after halftime, though. I think a few of their near-collapses are probably most to blame for that, but that shouldn't fall on the offense's shoulders.
While they have a somewhat modest +17 point differential (124-107) in the second half of games over their past nine contests (a period in which they've gone 8-1), that includes a few games where their depleted defense nearly choked away a sure victory.
Johnson knows the only thing that matters is coming out with a win. There will be games where he puts the offense on Caleb's right arm when the running game is struggling, like today. There will be others where the running game can carry the load and he doesn't have to put the ball in the air 30 times, like the Saints or Commanders games.
The Bears are winning games, and they're doing it on the strength of great second-half performances. It's difficult not to be excited about where this team is going.