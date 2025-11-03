Colston Loveland earned Bears' trust on Caleb Williams' game-winning TD throw
Remember when the Bears were foolish for taking Colston Loveland over Tyler Warren? Those takes look pretty silly right now, don't they?
Ben Johnson needed to dial up his best play with only 25 seconds left, no timeouts, and the game on the line. He did that, and Caleb Williams called his rookie tight end's number in the process. The tenth overall pick made him look like a genius for doing so. He caught the bullet, bounced off two defenders in the middle of the field, and outran Cincinnati's defense for the 58-yard score.
Bears take the lead 47-42. Ballgame.
The play was incredible. It was iconic. Did it turn out how the Bears drew it up, though? As it turns out, it kind of did (besides the whole break two tackles and run the rest of the way to the end zone thing, of course). Ben Johnson later confirmed that Loveland was the first option in the postgame press conference.
For him to call a play designed to get the rookie open in that moment, especially with the other playmakers Chicago has at their disposal, is a testament to how highly they view him. They knew they had an ace.
Meanwhile, countless media pundits, and even more fans around the league, saw him as someone with only 118 yards through the first half of the year. Despite playing a position that is historically difficult to make early contributions, they were already writing him off as a bust. I wonder how they'll view him after he doubled his season output in one game?
I don't think Warren makes the play that Loveland did in the final moments. He might make the catch (if he could get downfield in time, considering the University of Michigan product is significantly more athletic), but he certainly doesn't outun Cincinnati's secondary to ice the game. Neither do 95% of the other tight ends across the NFL, for that matter.
Full disclosure: I initially questioned the Bears' decision to draft Loveland (although I liked it much more than the alternative of selecting Warren). I saw it as somewhat of a luxury pick at tenth overall with Cole Kmet already in-house. I was wrong. I was so incredibly wrong.
The Bears might have a certified superstar on their hands.