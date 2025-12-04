DJ Moore named Bears' 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is one of the top honors at the yearly NFL Honors event. It recognizes those who give back to their community through philanthropy.

Each team names one nominee for the Award, and the Bears honored receiver DJ Moore with the recognition.

Moore is being honored for his work with his Moore2Life Foundation, which focuses on empowering inner-city youth through health, wellness, education, and recreation. He strives to provide a better life for those in need through purpose-driven programs and community events.

Moore's foundation partnered with the Boys & Girls Club of Lake County to host a back-to-school shopping spree earlier this year. They also teamed with One Family Illinois to serve meals to families in need before Thanksgiving. He has also worked with Advocate Health Care through community-driven efforts throughout the year.

This is the second time Moore has been nominated for the award, as he was also the Carolina Panthers nominee in 2021 for the impact he had on their community.

It means just a bit more in Chicago, the community most impacted by Walter Payton's philanthropic efforts throughout his 13-year NFL career, though. Moore recognizes the impact of being nominated for the Award in the Windy City.

"It means a lot as a Bear because of how special it is to this organization," Moore said via ChicagoBears.com. "Walter Payton was the best to do it and I get to try and follow in his path. Just being a part of Walter Payton's legacy with this nomination, and hopefully one day to win it, it's a blessing. I get to bless others with my family and my foundation, so I'm very excited."

Moore is hoping to become the first Chicago Bears player to be named the Walter Payton Man of the Year since Charles Tillman won it back in 2013. He would become the fifth winner of the award (previously just called the NFL Man of the Year before Walter Payton's untimely passing in 1999). Sweetness, Mike Singletary, Dave Duerson, and Jim Flanigan also won the award.

There are countless amazing people in the NFL, but Moore is right up there with the absolute best of them.