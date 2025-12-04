Rob Gronkowski shows love to the Bears (while shading the Packers)

Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He knows a high-octane offense when he sees it. When asked which offense he'd prefer between the Bears and the Packers, he didn't spare feelings.

"The Green Bay Packers offense, they're just a vanilla type of offense... the Bears, they're letting it all go."



Gronk explains why Ben Johnson is more of a "Gronk Coach" than Matt LaFleur@ChicagoBears | @RobGronkowski | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/irHCatSu4F — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 3, 2025

Ben Johnson is a "true offensive guru". That's high praise, especially coming from someone with his pedigree. I know Gronk has a reputation as a big oaf, but you don't accomplish all that he did without having intrinsic knowledge of the game.

Meanwhile, the Packers have a "Vanilla" offense. Ouch.

I don't think that's a term that anybody could ever use to refer to a Ben Johnson-sculpted offense. Not with the amount of misdirection and pre-snap movement that they put on tape week in and week out.

Ben Johnson's run game should come with an explicit tag.



Motions the TE across the formation only for him to turn into a wham block on the 3 tech?



This is sick, sick stuff. pic.twitter.com/7OQBeA03WZ — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) November 29, 2025

Johnson previously said that the goal of his offense is to "make the same things look different, and different things to look the same". That makes it difficult to key in on what the offense is doing, and keeps them on their heels instead of on their toes going downhill. The scheme is a big reason the team has had as much success on offense as they have this season.

Most big plays thru Week 13: pic.twitter.com/niQ38CwnoH — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 2, 2025

The Bears lead the league in big plays. They're also second in the NFL in rushing and seventh in total yards. They rank eighth with 26.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the Packers rank 10th, 17th, 14th, and 10th in all of those categories. Undeniably less efficient and obviously less explosive.

It's difficult to remember the last time the Bears had the offensive edge going into a game against the Packers.

Honestly, I began watching in 2010, and I don't think I've ever seen a Bears team with a better offense than Green Bay. The offense was great in 2013 (the year the defense collapsed, because of course), but the Packers had a better one. The offense was good in 2018, but again, the Packers were better. That's how it goes when one team has the luxury of employing a Hall of Fame quarterback (*cough, who never could seem to get over the hump in the playoffs, *cough) while the other has had a revolving door at QB.

We've gotten to the point where that fact is undeniable, though. The Bears have had a much better offense this season.

Ben Johnson does everything with a purpose.



Starts with 2 TEs O/S motions them in to get the man zone read. Uses Durham Smyth in backfield a formation they typical run out of.



Cut blocks Jalyx Hunt to get the edge on the play action fake. He’s Playing chess. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/8qMfx8zNeK — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) November 29, 2025

In true Gronk fashion, the big guy also showed some love for the iconic locker room celebration where Johnson took his shirt off (to feed the city of Chicago). Who knows, maybe the offensive guru can lure the future Hall of Famer out of retirement for one last run at the title.

While that ultimately seems unlikely (on account of the depth the team already has at the position and, well, everything else), I'll take the fact that the Bears would be significantly more likely to lure him out of retirement than the team to the north as a big win.

Who wants to play for a vanilla offense anyways?