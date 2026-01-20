PFF Names an Unlikely Chicago Bears Rookie a 'Secret Superstar' in 2025

Every NFL season produces a handful of players whose value isn't fully recognized. For the Chicago Bears in 2025, rookie left tackle Ozzy Trapilo fits that description.

Pro Football Focus recently dubbed Trapilo as the Bears' secret superstar, a label that speaks perfectly to Trapilo's impact over the second half of the season.

Trapilo didn't begin 2025 as a starter. In fact, there were concerns that he was unable to win the left tackle competition in training camp. But that all changed in Week 12, when he stepped into the starting left tackle role and immediately stabilized one of the most important positions in the sport.

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts with offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) after scoring a touchdown. David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

According to PFF, from that point forward, Trapilo ranked as Chicago's sixth-highest-graded offensive player and ranked as a top-10 offensive rookie overall.

That's nothing to sneeze at.

Trapilo was tasked with protecting Caleb Williams' blind side. In other words, the future of the franchise was in his hands on every snap. And he needed to execute at a playoff level as it became clearer by the week that the Bears were postseason-bound.

Trapilo didn't flinch.

What makes Ozzy Trapilo's emergence even more impressive is that timing. Playoff pressure was mounting, defenses were dialing up pressure, and there was no doubt that the rookie would be a target of opposing coordinators. Yet, Trapilo delivered steady, reliable snaps and was rarely the reason why a play failed.

Unfortunately, his rookie year ended with a devastating knee injury. In the final two minutes of the Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers, Trapilo suffered a torn patellar tendon. There's a chance he won't be ready for the start of next season, putting left tackle back near the top of the Chicago Bears' offseason priorities.

Hopefully, Trapilo will return to full health and be the long-term answer at left tackle that's evaded the Bears for many years. If his recovery goes as planned, Trapilo will have gone from a potential disappointment as a second-round pick to a foundational piece of Chicago's long-term vision.