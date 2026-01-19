Colston Loveland sets NFL record in Bears' Divisional Round loss to Rams

The Chicago Bears hit a home run in the 2025 NFL draft with tight end Colston Loveland, and the stats and accolades prove it.

Loveland ended his first year as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie, and even though the Bears fell short against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, Loveland still made his mark. He ended the game with four catches for 56 yards, setting an NFL record along the way.

Loveland ended his first postseason with the most playoff receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Colston Loveland passes Sam LaPorta for the most playoff receiving yards by a rookie TE in NFL history 👏@ChicagoBears | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/HMXYh5oCAi — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) January 19, 2026

It's no coincidence that the player Loveland toppled in the record books was Sam LaPorta, who Ben Johnson coached with the Detroit Lions and turned into an instant superstar during his rookie year.

What a rookie season from Colston Loveland 🐻 pic.twitter.com/8Xta7nGI9N — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 19, 2026

Unfortunately, Loveland was knocked out of the Divisional Round with a concussion, and his absence was certainly felt. Caleb Williams relied on the top-10 pick during critical down-and-distance moments throughout the second-half of the season and into the playoffs. With him out of the lineup, one of the Bears' most reliable and most dangerous weapons was missing.

And it mattered in the game's biggest moment.

Here is a another view on the Caleb Williams Interception



DJ Moore flat out jogging in a NFL Playoff Game



DJ gave it to Vegas and the Rams with this one, Bears deserve better



If I pulled this at my job, I’d be fired pic.twitter.com/7A4t76aF97 — Rus (@RusMetaX) January 19, 2026

Still, the future is as bright as it's ever been with the Chicago Bears' cast of skill players. Led by Williams, Loveland is joined by fellow rookies Luther Burden III and Kyle Monangai, who all will have a foundational role on this team moving forward.