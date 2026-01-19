Colston Loveland sets NFL record in Bears' Divisional Round loss to Rams
In this story:
The Chicago Bears hit a home run in the 2025 NFL draft with tight end Colston Loveland, and the stats and accolades prove it.
Loveland ended his first year as Pro Football Focus' highest-graded rookie, and even though the Bears fell short against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, Loveland still made his mark. He ended the game with four catches for 56 yards, setting an NFL record along the way.
MORE: Winners and losers from Chicago Bears' dramatic Divisional Round loss to Rams
Loveland ended his first postseason with the most playoff receiving yards by a rookie tight end in NFL history.
It's no coincidence that the player Loveland toppled in the record books was Sam LaPorta, who Ben Johnson coached with the Detroit Lions and turned into an instant superstar during his rookie year.
MORE: Caleb Williams reveals what he saw on Bears’ jaw-dropping TD to Cole Kmet
Unfortunately, Loveland was knocked out of the Divisional Round with a concussion, and his absence was certainly felt. Caleb Williams relied on the top-10 pick during critical down-and-distance moments throughout the second-half of the season and into the playoffs. With him out of the lineup, one of the Bears' most reliable and most dangerous weapons was missing.
And it mattered in the game's biggest moment.
Still, the future is as bright as it's ever been with the Chicago Bears' cast of skill players. Led by Williams, Loveland is joined by fellow rookies Luther Burden III and Kyle Monangai, who all will have a foundational role on this team moving forward.
More Chicago Bears News
Sign Up For the Bears Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Chicago Bears Newsletter
Bryan Perez founded and operated Bears Talk, a Chicago sports blog. Prior to that, he covered the Bears for USA Today’s Bears Wire and NBC Sports Chicago. In addition to his Chicago Bears coverage, Perez is a respected member of NFL Draft media and was a past winner of The Huddle's Mock Draft competition. Bryan's past life includes time as a Northeast scout for the CFL's Ottawa Redblacks.