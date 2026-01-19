Chicago Bears land intriguing pick in post-Divisional Round 2026 NFL mock draft

The Chicago Bears' 2025 season is over following their heartbreaking overtime loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round.

And while Bears Nation is mourning the end of another year, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate what was a remarkable first year in the Ben Johnson era. The Bears won 11 games, the NFC North crown, and were the No. 2 seed in the conference.

But if Chicago is going to make a sprint to the Super Bowl in 2026, they'll need to address areas of weakness on their defense.

Enter Pro Football Focus, and their latest 2026 NFL Mock draft.

The Bears are locked into the 25th pick, and with that selection, PFF has GM Ryan Poles attacking the defensive line, adding Georgia defensive lineman Christen Miller.

"The Bears could benefit from some reinforcements against the run, and Miller should be able to make an impact in that regard from day one," PFF's Gordn McGuinness wrote. "He earned a 90.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. While his 70.0 PFF pass-rush grade is far from bad, he will likely be most valuable in the run game as an NFL player."

Miller's draft profile fits what the Chicago Bears are expected to look for thisoffseason. His elite run-defense grade places him among the most effective interior run defenders in college football, which Dennis Allen's defense could certainly use.

While not a dominant pass rusher, Miller is at least competent. Remember: the Bears are picking much later in the first round than they're used to. The blue-chip prospects will be long gone by No. 25, making guys like Miller -- an elite run defender with some pass-rush upside -- a great fit.

Miller's leverage, play strength and gap discipline allow him to control offensive linemen and keep linebackers clean. Tremaine Edmunds would love this pick.

If a mock draft projection like this holds, Christen Miller wouldn't arrive in Chicago with the usual top-10 pick fanfare. Yet, he'd have a clearly defined purpose for a Chicago Bears team looking to close the gap between making the playoffs and getting to the Super Bowl.