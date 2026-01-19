Rich Eisen tells hurting Bears fans what the playoff loss proved about Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears fans have entered that disappointing reality that 27 other NFL fanbases find themselves in. Their 2025 season is over. And it ended in a way that was pretty heartbreaking.

The Bears lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round despite Caleb Williams once again proving he's built differently than just about every other quarterback on planet Earth. His touchdown pass to Cole Kmet with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to force overtime was the kind of play Bears fans will tell their grandchildren about.

Caleb Williams' 14-yard game-tying touchdown pass to Cole Kmet traveled 51.2 yards in the air, the longest completed pass by air distance in the red zone in the NGS era (since 2016).



🔹 Completion Probability: 17.8%#LARvsCHI | #DaBearspic.twitter.com/8zWqIc27KP — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) January 19, 2026

The Bears had their chances in overtime, too. But, eventually, Matthew Stafford and the Rams kicked the game-winning field goal to advance to Seattle to play the Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

So, yeah, Chicago Bears fans are bummed.

Enter NFL Network's Rich Eisen, who passed along a message on Monday that Bears Nation should feel really good about.

Eisen raved about Williams.

Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"This kid is 100% ready for the spotlight in every way, shape, and form," Eisen said of Williams. "Bears fans, you are good. I know you're hurting, but honestly. Box checked."

Say it louder for the people in the back, Rich!

The Chicago Bears, finally, after over 100 years of searching, have a quarterback who will one day win the NFL MVP award.

Of course, during the wild ride of the 2025 season, Bears fans began believing in the Super Bowl hype. But the reality is that this year was intended to lay the foundation for the Ben Johnson era.

And as Eisen noted, that box was checked, too.

"Wow. What a season," Eisen said. "And everything coming into this season was rife with, is this guy in Ben Johnson the right guy to make the guy that we need to be the guy? The guy. That box was most certainly checked. And I believe. With a big fat sharpie. Indelible ink."

The pain of the Bears' playoff loss will slowly turn into excitement for the window of playoff contention that opened this year for Chicago. It doesn't get much better than that.