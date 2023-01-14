All Bengals Staff Picks For Wild Card Playoff Showdown With Ravens

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hoping to win in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the first time in franchise history on Sunday when they host the Ravens at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati is favored in the matchup. Here are our staff picks:

Elise Jesse, All Bengals Insider

Season Record: 12-4

The road to Arizona starts now for Cincinnati as they welcome the Baltimore Ravens to Paycor Stadium for the second week in a row. I don't expect the same thing to happen to the Bengals this year like what happened to them in 2010 when they faced New York in the regular season finale (37-0 loss) and then turned around to face the Jets again in the first round of the playoffs (24-14 loss).

Baltimore's defense is one of the best in the AFC which ranks in the top five in points allowed per game (18.5), run defense (92.1 ypg), and in defensive redzone touchdown percentage (46.4%). The addition of linebacker Roquan Smith has bolstered their defense further. He set the tone last week leading the team with 16 total tackles (12 solo, one for loss).

The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson who ruled himself out on Thursday evening as he deals with a PCL (knee) injury. Their offense will run through Mark Andrews. Cincinnati's defense ranks in the top five against tight ends this year and if they can take care of business quickly and give the ball back to Joe Burrow, the Bengals will be in a better position to advance on to the next round.

I expect Burrow to be more accurate on Sunday night than he was last week and I expect the team to convert on third down at a higher rate than the 5-15 stat they put out in Week 18. The home team advances to the next round.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 14

Russ Heltman, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 11-5

The NFL put this game in its premier Wild Card round TV slot and probably regrets that gamble now. Jackson is out, and now the Bengals' only path to losing this game is a repeat of Week 1.

Given Burrow just posted his third-career game under 60% passing, I am highly skeptical that repeat happens. The Bengals' top player has posted consecutive QBRs below 40 once in his career (2021: @ NYJ, V. CLE).

Add in Wild Card trends from the past 20 years, and there is no reason to think Baltimore (-9.5) will pull an upset:

Wild Card hosts that made the playoffs the prior year: 25-12-3 against the spread

Betting against road wildcards on a one-game losing streak: 14-3 ATS

Wild Card home favorites of nine-plus points: 8-0 ATS

The Bengals cruise easily on the path to another AFC Championship and Super Bowl berth.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 10

Nicole Zembrodt, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 12-4

Week 18 only stirred the pot more between the Bengals and Ravens. It was a physical, high-emotion game that will be carried into this first round playoff game.



Both teams likely used a minimum of play calls last week and are ready to go deep into their playbooks despite the familiarity between the division rivals.

Jackson will miss his sixth-straight game with a sprained PCL. In his absence, the Ravens haven't scored more than 17 points in a game. Baltimore will lean on J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards' rushing attack on offense.



This game will come down to how Burrow adapts to Baltimore's pass rush and coverage. Having a completely new right side of the offensive line with Hakeem Adeniji and Max Scharping will be difficult, but Burrow has proven to adapt and perform well in high pressure situations.

The Bengals pull away in the fourth quarter to advance to the Divisional Round.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 17

Blake Jewell, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 13-3

The Bengals are mad at just about everyone right now. They're mad at the NFL, and now the Ravens. After seemingly holding back against Baltimore last week, I think they leave no doubt on Sunday night.

The key with no Jackson will be to contain Andrews from getting big gains and stopping the run like usual.

Offensively, I think Burrow's going to put on a show early in the game to have the Bengals ahead by two scores going into halftime. From there, I think the defense contains the Ravens to secure the win.

Prediction: Bengals 31, Ravens 17

Mike Santagata, All Bengals Film Analyst

Season Record: 11-5

It's not often that a team gets to face an opponent three times in one season. It's even more rare that a team gets to have a rematch against their regular season finale opponent.

In this game the Bengals will face the Ravens under these rare circumstances. While the Bengals offense has not played that well against Baltimore, the defense has done a phenomenal job. Cincinnati hasn't allowed 20 or more points in either game and forced a combined five turnovers in the two contests.

On the flip side, the Bengals offense will look to finally have some success against a talented Ravens defense. Two of Burrow's worst games statistically were against the Ravens. Even considering how the offense played things fairly tight to the vest this past week, there is some concern about whether the offense will get it figured out.

Really this game has a double digit spread for a reason. The Bengals should easily win this contest. Even if the Ravens defense plays well, Cincinnati shouldn't have an issue with the Ravens' offense. A non-Lamar Jackson Ravens' offense has peaked at 17 points this season.

Prediction: Bengals 27, Ravens 13

Lindsay Patterson, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 12-4

Playoff weekend is here and it's at home sweet home for the Bengals. Facing a team and divisional opponent in back to back week won't be easy.

I believe Lou and the Bengals defense will be able to slow down Huntley, Andrews and Dobbins.

I don't think the Ravens defense gets enough credit this might be the second best unit in the AFC playoffs right now. Bengals are dealing with two offensive line starters out on the right side, but something about Burrow in a big game at home. I'll take the Bengals to win at home.

Prediction: Bengals 28, Ravens 17

Andrew Miller, All Bengals Video Editor

Season Record: 11-5

The Bengals are widely favored over the Ravens for the same reasons they were favored in Week 18: Burrow has all of his weapons on offense, and Jackson will not be under center for Baltimore.

Andrews is averaging four receptions and 48 yards in the four games he's played without Jackson. Meanwhile, the Bengals will be adjusting to an offensive line without Alex Cappa at right guard. Without Cappa, Cincinnati may rely less on the run game and count on Burrow's arm to move the ball downfield. The Ravens will need to rely on their defense to create a few turnovers and find success with their run game to limit Burrow's time on the field. This is Cincinnati's game to lose, and Week 18 was an opportunity for the Bengals to employ a bit of trial and error before they ignite momentum into the postseason.

Prediction: Bengals 30, Ravens 20

James Yarcho, All Bengals Contributor

Season Record: 12-4

Second verse, same as the first.

The Bengals were too much for Baltimore last week and this week won't be any different with Jackson out again. No coin toss controversy, no division winner going on the road. Just a team that is easily one of the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl doing exactly what they're supposed to do: win.

Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins put on a show while Hayden Hurst gets into the end zone against his former team when the stakes are highest. This one is never in doubt and the Bengals walk straight into the divisional round.

Prediction: Bengals 34, Ravens 10

James Rapien, All Bengals Publisher

Season Record: 11-5

Burrow and the Bengals' offense will do enough to get past a pesky, tough, physical Ravens' defense. The good news is Cincinnati's defense is just as tough and should shut down Huntley and the rest of Baltimore's offense. The Bengals control the game throughout and win by a touchdown.

Prediction: Bengals 26, Ravens 19

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

