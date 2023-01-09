By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Cincinnati is back-to-back division champions for the first time since 1981-82.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals notched another AFC North title this week, their first time winning consecutive north crowns in team history.

That wasn't the only cool nugget to come out of Sunday's 27-16 win to close the regular season.

Check out a few of the top numbers from the victory.

22 wins over back-to-back regular seasons equaled a franchise record set in 2014-2015 (22).

This marks the third time the Bengals have had an eight-game regular season winning streak: 1970-1971, 2015, 2022.

Best record in NFL since Week 3: Bengals 12-2, Chiefs 12-3, Vikings 12-3, four teams tied 11-3.

Cincinnati is now tied with the Ravens (6) for the second-most AFC North titles. Pittsburgh holds nine.

The Bengals finished with 418 points scored and 322 allowed, for a point differential of +96 points. The seventh-best mark in franchise history.

The Bengals scored 3 TDs off 3 takeaways in the opening half against the Ravens. Their 21 points off takeaways are the most in the opening half of a game, by any team this season, by the Bengals since at least 2000, and by any team against the Ravens since 2007.

Joe Burrow set a new Bengals franchise record for total TDs in one season (40 TDs).

Cincinnati stormed out with a big lead and never looked back as they get ready to welcome Baltimore back into Paycor Stadium next weekend.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok