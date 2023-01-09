Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Ja'Marr Chase has recorded back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons since the Bengals took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He had 86 yards in the Bengals' victory over the Ravens Sunday.

The star receiver eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark early in the second quarter on a 21-yard strike from Joe Burrow for a touchdown.

Chase's eight catches for 86 yards gave him 1,046 yards on the year.

He completed the feat by playing in just 12 games after missing four games with a hip injury.

"That sounds good, that sounds so good, I'm not going to lie," Chase said as he was asked about reaching milestone. "I missed four games. I didn't really know how I was going to respond from it. It means a lot to set goals for myself and then accomplish goals after an injury."

Despite being sidelined for a portion of the season, Chase was voted to his second Pro Bowl.

Chase's 2,501 receiving yards in his first two seasons ranks fifth all-time.

The wideout set the Bengals' single-season record last year with 1,455 receiving yards as a rookie. He joins A.J. Green as the only players in team history to reach the 1,000-yard mark in each of their first two seasons.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

Look: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Skyline Lit Up Blue In Support of Damar Hamlin

Bengals' Owner Mike Brown Releases Statement In Support Of Damar Hamlin

Sam Hubbard Practices For Second-Straight Day Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Bills

Bengals Announce SWAT Team Secondary As Monday Night Football Rulers Of The Jungle

Joe Burrow: 'Rather Have' Super Bowl Ceremony Than MVP Ceremony

Ja'Marr Chase Reveals Christmas Gift For Joe Burrow

Report: Bengals-Bills Most Expensive Cincinnati Home Ticket Since 2012

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Praises Bengals Wide Receivers: 'Tee Higgins Is Like That'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok