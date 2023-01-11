Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

The general hypothesis about the Bengals' offense on Sunday was that they held back against the Ravens, knowing that they would likely have to face their division rival this week in the playoffs.

It’s easy to come to that conclusion for a few reasons. The Bengals knew that they had a likely rematch with the Ravens in the Wild Card round, the offense looked a bit lifeless on Sunday, and probably most importantly, the coaches and players seemed to hint toward this conclusion. So what exactly did the Bengals show on Sunday? Let’s dive into the film to find out.

The Passing Offense

The Bengals' passing offense had an odd day. Yes, Joe Burrow and the wide receivers played below their standards, but there is more to it than that. The schematic side of the Bengals passing offense was eyebrow raising. The Bengals did not get to a majority of their staple concepts from the past 8 games or so and instead seemed to run more of the passing offense that was in play early in the season.

For example, the Bengals ran this concept “Zeus” multiple times in the game on Sunday.

It’s not an uncommon concept in the NFL, but it was one that the Bengals seemed to abandon after the first half of the season. It was relatively ineffective for the team and just did not seem like something that Burrow liked to run. The idea is for middle of the field open looks (Cover 2, Quarters) the outside cornerback will be the read. If he follows the short in route, then the quarterback should throw the deep out. If the outside cornerback does not follow the in route, then that's where the ball should go. This has to be read out very quick though because if the in route gets too far, then they wander into where the linebackers and slot corners may be. The Bengals typically have a middle of the field closed (Cover 1, Cover 3) beater on the opposite side such as slant-flat/dragon.

This is an example of Zeus/Dragon and Burrow does a fine job on the play. The cornerback doesn't match the receiver until the throw is being made so Burrow is OK taking that. It’s definitely a middle of the field open look, so Burrow is correct in reading the Zeus concept even though the slant appears wide open to the bottom. This play works and it’s a nice gain. The question for me is why are they running this? This offense was humming after they scrapped this concept and utilized different concepts to attack middle of the field open looks.

Another example of this happening was with the HOSS Juke concept.

HOSS Juke was a Patriots staple with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. It’s a mirrored concept with the hitch on the outside and the seam on the inside to each side. If it’s middle of the field closed, then the seam should bend inside. If it’s middle of the field open, then the seam should bend outside. The concept also has a juke route in the middle of the field. That player has the option to sit or he can sit and then break in any direction as a double move. The Bengals have used this concept previously, but not really during their long winning streak over the past few months.

This is a case of Burrow seeming to misread the coverage. Both seam routes could be thrown here as Baltimore tries to match them with the outside corner. Burrow still creates something out of nothing as he makes about a dozen defenders miss and runs for a positive gain, but this play in particular was an example of everything that felt off with the Bengals offense. Burrow was missing his read and the concept is not something they have used while the offense was thriving.

All of this is to say that my personal hypothesis is less about how they ran a vanilla offense and more about how they ran the early season passing offense. They utilized concepts that have not been used in weeks and if you think about it, it makes some sense.

The Bengals last played the Ravens in Week 5, which is before the passing offense really underwent change. The passing offense seemed to undergo a change around Weeks 6-9 when they added more RPOs, changed some of the staple concepts, and overall made it fit the team a little bit better. Early in the year, they ran these concepts and the passing offense was a bit more inconsistent.

Sure, the Ravens can put on the film and see that these are not the concepts the Bengals have really been using over the past couple of months, but there is a difference between watching on film and live action. My thought process is simply that the Bengals did not want to tip their hand and show the schematic changes that they made to this passing offense live and in person. They also have probably saved a few other plays that they are confident could work against this Ravens defense.

This is not to say that the Bengals didn't run anything that they have been doing lately either. There is some overlap between the early season passing offense and the later season passing offense including the pair of shot plays that they took to Ja’Marr Chase. The other thing worth mentioning is that the Bengals did overplay their hand in one area to me and that was with the screens. All of those screens perfectly set up a fake screen play, but instead of saving it for the playoffs, the Bengals tried to use it this week and Burrow just flat out missed the throw.

If the Bengals were totally concerned with trying to keep everything they had for the Wild Card round, then they would not have thrown this play out there. Just look at how perfect this play worked other than the throw. The corner against Tee Higgins literally fell on his face because he was so surprised. It was a great set up during the game and also used the Ravens aggression against them.

The offense wasn’t totally “vanilla” like some have claimed. Instead, it appeared as if the passing offense was from Week 5. It’s an interesting way to play everything close to the vest for the Bengals.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

Tyler Boyd Calls Out Bart Scott, Hamlin Family Wants Tee Higgins Criticism To Stop

Former Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton, NFL Stars Donate To Damar Hamlin's Charity

Aaron Rodgers: 'Zac Taylor Deserves A Lot Of Credit' In Damar Hamlin Situation

Tee Higgins Tweets Support For Damar Hamlin; ESPN's Bart Scott Criticizes Higgins For Hit On Safety

Look: All 32 NFL Teams Change Social Media Profile Pictures In Support of Damar Hamlin

NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Shows Support For Damar Hamlin After Breaking Cavaliers' Franchise Points Record

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok