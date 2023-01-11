Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

CINCINNATI — NFL legend Rob Gronkowski appeared on Up & Adams this week and heaped praise on Joe Burrow. The Ravens just signed Roquan Smith to a massive new contract, but that doesn't matter to Gronk.

"He's gonna decimate the Baltimore Ravens defense," Gronkowski said to Kay Adams. "The Baltimore Ravens. They can sign whoever they want for $100 million, and it's not gonna stop Joe Burrow. You know, I think they just signed that linebacker, and it doesn't matter, can keep him there long term, Joe Burrow is gonna decimate your secondary. He did it last week, he's gonna do it again this week, and it's gonna be back-to-back wins, and Baltimore is gonna go home disappointed. Joe Burrow is gonna lead another deep playoff run."

Burrow has not been great against Baltimore this season. He sports a lowly 81.7 passer rating against Baltimore with 432 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

He rarely posts consecutive poor outings, just like another legend still playing 20-plus years later.

"I 100% see the comparison," Gronkowski said about Burrow and Tom Brady. "I was just sitting there watching [Burrow for the first time] and I was like, 'this guy literally reminds me of Tom Brady,' just his presence in the pocket, just how calm and still he is.

"And just the way he's able to read the field, read what the defense is doing. I mean, it doesn't matter if you have the best arm in the NFL. It doesn't matter if you're the strongest quarterback in the NFL. If you can read a defense, if you can place the ball where the defenders aren't, that's what makes you a great QB in the NFL, and Joe Burrow has that, just like Tom Brady."

Gronkowski said earlier last year that Burrow is a guy he'd love to play with and the love hasn't stopped.

Cincinnati and Baltimore run it back in the Wild Card round on Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game is available on NBC via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

