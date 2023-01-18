Bengals Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow and O-Line Ahead of Showdown With Bills

The Bengals offense didn't exceed expectations against the Ravens, but they were pretty good in the first half. The issue for them was that they only got three drives in that first half.

On those three possessions they scored a touchdown, kicked a field goal, and had a fumble. Jonah Williams went down with an injury towards the end of their third drive. At first, it seemed as if the Bengals were still going to be able to produce on offense. They scored a touchdown right out of the half on a long drive, but then they punted on their final three possessions. Outside of the 83 yard touchdown drive, the Bengals managed 1 first drive in the second half and that came from a roughing the kicker penalty. So what was the difference between the first and second half? Let’s dive into the film.

Different Types of Quarterback Drops

Every single NFL offense has the quarterback’s footwork tied to the routes that are being run. It’s not just certain offenses that are “rhythm and timing” based. It’s every offense. A general rule of thumb is that the play is designed to have the first read come open as the quarterback hits their last step in the drop. To have a better understanding about how the offense was called before and after the injury to Williams, there is prerequisite knowledge needed about the types of passes that the Bengals use.

Quick game is exactly what it sounds like.

The quarterback takes essentially a one step drop and throws the ball. The ball is in and out of the quarterback’s hands within about two seconds. There should be no hitches from the quarterback on these plays and every quick game concept is going to be essentially one read to checkdown. The offensive line should expect the quarterback to be around 6-7 yards of depth on the play. These plays are very easy for offensive lines to block because there is very little chance at the quarterback getting sacked in the structure of the play. The main concern for offensive linemen in quick game is the defensive line batting the ball. They need to make sure that they get those hands down. These concepts are common on 1st-and-10 or any type of “mixed” down situation where the offense could run or pass the ball. Not a common concept on 3rd-and-long.

This is an example of quick game and it’s one of the most common concepts associated with it. The concept is “dragon lion” which is a slant flat combination to one side and a double slant combination to the other side. If the defense plays two high safeties, then the double slant side is the read, and if the defense plays one high safety, then the slant flat side is the read.

Check out the footwork on this play from Burrow. The snap is a little high so he has to jump to catch it, but then it’s one step for the drop. After he takes that one step, he opens and fires to the flat. Extremely quick and Burrow has some of the best footwork in the league with no wasted movement so he creates a great example. Despite this being the fastest you can throw the ball, Carman is still pushed into him by the end of it.

The next type of concept is tied to a 3-step drop. This is not quick game and you will see the difference in the quarterback’s drop. The quarterback takes the same type of first step to push back, but then crosses over on the second step and plants ready to throw on the third step. These concepts allow for the quarterback to hitch and move to a second or third read if needed unlike quick game. The quarterback will be around 7-8 yards of depth at the end of their drop. This is a standard dropback pass from the quarterback and it’s more difficult for the offensive line to block although not the most difficult concept to block for them. These types of concepts are used in just about every down and distance.

Burrow starts his throwing motion here as he hits his back foot, but if it was necessary he could work to the backside to hit the in-breaking route. The out route works well as an isolation concept against the quarters side of the field, so it is not necessary, but that’s the big difference here between a 3-step drop and quick game.

Snap is on target this time, so Burrow is able to catch the ball and get right to the drop. It’s pushing off on the first step to gain depth, a crossover step, and then finally he plants the back foot and opens to throw. Once again, there is pressure on the play as Hakeem Adeniji loses around the outside, but it does not matter because Burrow throws the ball on his first read. If he needed to get to that backside in-breaker, then this would be a problem though. Especially on quick game, but also on these 3 step drops the offensive line is typically going to create a wider but not deep pocket. That’s because they do not need to protect for an insane amount of time and they just want to make sure that the quarterback has room. That’s something to keep in mind as we get to the next type of passing concept.

The final type of quarterback drop we have is the 5-step drop. These plays are designed to attack down the field and take longer to develop. Sometimes it is even designed for the quarterback to take the full five steps and then to hitch before throwing as well.

These plays are the most stressful on the offensive line because the quarterback will be somewhere around 9-11 yards of depth and it takes around three seconds for the ball to come out. This is the most difficult concept for the offensive line to block that the Bengals run. These concepts are typically reserved for passing down situations such as 3rd-and-long.

Here the Bengals want to run a deep curl route to again isolate their receiver against the Ravens cornerback to the quarters side of the coverage. This is a passing situation on 3rd-and-long which fits the general usage of a 5-step drop. This specific passing concept is actually a variation on the Bengals doubles concept. Instead of double gos (989), here they run a deep curl and a deep out with the same middle read from the slot.