CINCINNATI — The Bengals were a top contender on the ropes in the fourth quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens.

Baltimore was one-yard away from taking the lead in the fourth quarter when Logan Wilson and Sam Hubbard combined to make one of the greatest plays in NFL playoff history.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball across the goal line on a sneak, but Wilson knocked the ball out of his hands and directly into Hubbard's arms. The 27-year-old sprinted across the field for a 98-yard touchdown that gave the Bengals a 24-17 lead, which would ultimately be the final score.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said. “The feeling of just running to the sideline and seeing everybody’s face, you can’t replicate a feeling like that in life. It’s really special.”

Hubbard has had a career season for the Bengals and Sunday's play will cement his status in Cincinnati history forever.

It was the longest play in NFL playoff history. It completely changed the momentum of the game and helped the Bengals win another postseason game.

Don't look now, but Cincinnati is suddenly 4-1 in their last five playoff games. They ended the 31-year drought last January and big plays like the one Hubbard made on Sunday are a big reason why they're as dangerous as any team in the playoffs.

“He’s one of the leaders of the team. He’s recognized as captain, he’s what this whole thing is built on—toughness, hard work, and leadership," Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said. "Those are the type of guys we try to bring in here. He’s one of my best friends and comes up with big plays, over and over. He gets his work done, has a positive attitude in the locker room. He’s the type of guy you want on your team.”

Hubbard joins Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell and Germaine Pratt on the list of Bengals' defenders that have become playoff heroes over the past year.

"That’s really been the story line for our defense, is rising up and really just not allowing the (opposing) offense to have anything," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Our defense really carried us in the fourth quarter. We really needed that.”

The Bengals head to Buffalo to play the Bills next Sunday in the divisional round where they'll look to advance to their second-straight AFC Championship Game.

