By The Numbers: Bengals Post Historic Wild Card Victory At Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are onto the 2023 NFL Divisional round after a crazy 24-17 win over Baltimore.

Sam Hubbard's 98-yard fumble-return touchdown cemented the win and a bevy of impressive marks for the team.

Check out some of the interesting numbers below:

The Bengals became the first team in franchise history to win playoff games in back-to-back seasons.

Zac Taylor is 4-1 in the playoffs for a .800 win percentage, tying Baltimore’s Don McCafferty for the NFL’s best postseason winning percentage since the 1970 merger.

Joe Burrow: Four playoff wins, Rest of 2020 NFL Draft QBs: Zero.

Zac Taylor has won more playoff games in the last two seasons than Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has in the last 12 seasons.

According to NextGen Stats, Sam Hubbard reached a top speed of 17.43 mph, the third-fastest speed by a defensive lineman as a ball carrier this season. Mark Andrews reached the fastest speed of his career chasing down Hubbard — 20.72 mph — but could not make the tackle in pursuit.

According to NextGen Stats, Sam Hubbard traveled 123.6 yards on his 98-yard fumble return TD, the most distance traveled by a ball carrier on a TD this season. The win probability increased by 42% as a result of the play (from 46% → 88%).

According to ESPN, There were a total of 7 offensive possessions in the first half of Bengals-Ravens, the tied for fewest in a playoff game since 2000.

According to ESPN, Ja'Marr Chase had 5 catches on his TD drive, his most on a single drive in his career. He's the first player since James White (2018 Divisional vs Chargers) with 5 receptions on a playoff drive and the first wide receiver to do it since Demaryius Thomas in Super Bowl XLVIII.

According to ESPN, Joe Burrow is the third Bengals player with a pass and rush TD in a playoff game, joining Boomer Esiason (1990 Wild Card vs the Oilers) and Ken Anderson (Super Bowl XVI vs the 49ers).

Ja'Marr Chase posted his first career game with 6-plus catches in a half.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the Divisional round on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Rob Gronkowski On Joe Burrow: 'Will Decimate Baltimore Defense'; Can Read Defenses 'Just Like Tom Brady'

Bengals Film Breakdown: Joe Burrow and the Passing Offense Goes Back in Time

Report: Bengals-Ravens Most Expensive NFL Wild Card Ticket

NFL Announces 2023 Pro Bowl Skills Competition Events

Joe Burrow Praises Home Monday Night Football Crowd: 'Best Atmosphere Pregame I've Ever Been A Part Of

Joe Burrow and Bengals Carrying Regular Season Momentum Into Playoffs: 'Still A Lot of Room To Improve'

By The Numbers: Bengals Notch Impressive Marks During Finale Win Over Baltimore

Bengals Open As Nearly Touchdown Betting Favorites Against Baltimore

NFL Announces Date and Time for Bengals' Playoff Matchup Against Ravens

Joe Burrow on Winning Championships: 'The Window is My Whole Career, Our Window is Always Open

Ja'Marr Chase Hits Receiving Yard Milestone in Bengals' Regular Season Finale

Playoff Picture: AFC Field Set As Bengals Lock Into No. 3 Seed

Watch: Joe Burrow, Zac Taylor, Bengals Celebrate AFC North Title

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok