Bengals Injury Report: Cleveland Star Pops Up with Injury, Cincinnati Stays Largely Clean Again
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made history with zero players on the Wednesday injury report, and the good vibes continued on Thursday. B.J. Hill was the only player on the injury report and it was just for rest. Up north, Wednesday's session concluded with no appearance from star edge rusher Myles Garrett as he deals with a hip injury.
Garrett has 13 sacks in 12 games against Cincinnati, the fourth-most of any opposing player in Bengals history.
Given the violent nature of NFL football back-to-back clean injury reports is fantastic to see for the Bengals Week 1 prospects and sets Cincinnati to be clearly the more talented team with their usable options on Sunday compared to the Browns.
Zac Taylor and his staff have found the right health plan leading into the season, and it's primed Joe Burrow to possibly have the best start to a season in his NFL career.
“The more reps you get, the better you're gonna be, just like with anything in this world,” A healthy Burrow said on Wednesday. “I'm always gonna push for more reps. I know I can get better with the more reps that I get. Obviously, you want to be careful with that in the preseason and not put too much risk in meaningless games, but I get better quickly with limited reps,” he added. “So the more reps I get, the better I'm gonna be.”
Cincinnati has a final practice tomorrow before traveling to Cleveland.
