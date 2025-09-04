Ja'Marr Chase Reportedly Making Apparel Deal Switch Ahead of 2025 NFL Season
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is making a change ahead of the 2025 NFL Season. FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Bengals star is leaving his apparel deal with Nike and signing with Fabletics as their first big-name NFL athlete.
Comedian Kevin Hart is a notable investor in Fabletics.
"Bengals superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase is making a bold move — leaving Nike to sign with Fabletics, the apparel brand Kevin Hart invested in," Schultz posted on X. "One of the NFL's biggest stars teaming up with one of entertainment's biggest names, Chase will be the first NFL star Fabletics has ever signed."
Chase has been featured in a few different Nike campaigns this decade and rocks their cleats on game days. There is no word that he is changing shoes, as Fabletics doesn't make football cleats, but he is flipping to their clothing apparel.
"In 2014, we had a vision to fuse fashion with activewear. Now, millions of members and 95+ stores later, here we are," the Fabletics site reads. "Through our proprietary fabrics and an obsession with quality, we bring you the fit and feel of luxury activewear at an accessible price. Fabletics is committed to accessibility, diversity, and inclusion — from our headquarters in California, to every single brick and mortar retail store around the globe — we are an inclusive brand for everyone and every body."
Chase kicks off another NFL season this Sunday against the Browns.
