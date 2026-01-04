Zac Taylor Was NOT Happy About One Part of Myles Garrett's Sack History

CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor was not happy about the game getting stopped for Myles Garrett's celebration Sunday. The Bengals head coach was steamed at the referees for stopping the Browns contest unannounced to him at all following Garrett's NFL single-season record 23rd sack on the campaign.

Taylor wanted to know why the umpire just held the ball from Joe Burrow.

"We're playing for our lives here. And I was never told that we're going to stop the game, and in a critical moment like that, and the refs just said that they decided that they were going to stop the game," Taylor said to the media after the 20-18 loss to Cleveland. "They said they tried to do it as quickly as possible. I didn't feel that. We didn't sub. We're trying to be on the ball and go and play with tempo. And the umpire just held the ball so that we couldn't do anything.

"And I'm yelling at Joe, get on the ball. We didn't sub, we're going, and then we couldn't play. And so again, trying to get an answer was not easy. They just said that they decided as a crew to stop the game when that happened. I guess it didn't matter when it happened. It's just they were gonna stop the game and let it happen."

Cincinnati kept Garrett to just the one sack, but they weren't able to end the season on another winning streak like they did last season.

Now, they have to completely parse through the roster to ensure they don't waste another year with these offensive weapons. Taylor had high praise for Garrett all the same.

"I didn't track the other times those records were broken. But it was unbelievable that he was able to do that with everything that is put on him, in the tape, and minimized, and they don't play with leads. You know, typically, I'm not trying to take shots at that; that's just the truth of it this year. So that's a credit to him, and he's earned that," Taylor said.

He told the media he will have exit interviews with the players on Monday, and then it's time to completely turn the page to offseason mode, with Cincinnati not at risk to lose any major coaches or free agents, besides Trey Hendrickson.

