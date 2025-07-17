Big Question Looms at Key Position Group for Bengals Ahead of Training Camp
CINCINNATI --- If the Cincinnati Bengals defense is to get back on track in 2025 then many if not all areas of the defense must improve.
Even though the entire defense failed last season, the cornerback room might've struggled the way for most of 2024.
They were inconsistent when they were healthy and injuries played a key role in their struggles. Cam Taylor-Britt had a roller coaster season and Dax Hill suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 5.
If just one of those two guys would've been able to be a consistent presence last season, the Bengals could've made the playoffs. Instead, their secondary was lost for most of the year.
Can this young and athletic unit reach it's potential and emerge as a top half cornerback room this season?
It's unclear who will emerge as the Bengals' starting cornerbacks with Hill, Taylor-Britt and DJ Turner in the mix. Hill is still working back from the torn ACL. Taylor-Britt played well during the offseason program. He had a strong interception against Joe Burrow while guarding Mike Gesicki.
The questions do not stop either at the boundary corner spot. The Bengals opted to not re-sign slot corner Mike Hilton this offseason. Second year corner Josh "Fig" Newton could be in the mix there. Hill also has experience at nickel and Taylor-Britt played there some during OTA's.
Will we finally get answers for this position when training camp rolls around on July 23rd?
Hill hopes to be ready for the start of training camp. Turner appears fully healthy from a broken clavicle he suffered last season. This development would finally allow a fully healthy competition between all three of Hill, Turner, and Taylor-Britt in an effort that helps the best two of the three see the field as starters that hopefully begin to reach their potential as rising stars in the NFL.
Taylor-Britt has had eye-popping moments such as this insane play against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes so it is clear that he has star potential. Hill and Turner have also made big plays in key moments.
Which players are going to put it all together this season?
It is important to know that Hill has the most versatility and athletic ability of this entire group.
Newton showed signs of becoming a solid starter last season as a rookie, so a combination of he and Hill with Turner and Taylor Britt covering the boundary corner spots could be enough to propel this room into a top half cornerback room in the NFL.
The Bengals are banking on three young players (Hill, Taylor-Britt and Turner) to take the next step. They were all selected in the top 60 of their respective draft classes.
If they do take a step forward as playmakers, then the Bengals' cornerback room should be much better in 2025.