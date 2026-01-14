Footage Surfaces of Bengals Cornerback's Car Flipping on Cincinnati Road

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt served jail time earlier in January for his involvement in two traffic incidents over the last few months. One happened in June 2025 while the other occurred after a Bengals home game in September. All of this while a new video just surfaced from November of a car flipping over on a Covington, Kentucky street (East 4th and Scott Streets) that's registered to Taylor-Britt.

Local12's Meghan Mongillo reported on X that Taylor-Britt has the vehicle registered in his name, but he was not driving when it flipped over the night of Nov. 15, a day before CTB suffered a season-ending Lisfranc injury. Mongillo noted no one was charged with a crime for the incident.

CTB accepted the five days of jail time right away for those other two incidents. A Cincinnati Police Officer stated that Taylor-Britt drove recklessly on Joe Nuxhall Way after the Jaguars-Bengals home game when there was still a crowd around.

"Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor Britt just pleaded guilty to reckless driving and no license. He was sentenced to five days in jail, and he’s headed there right now. The CPD officer says the reckless driving happened on Joe Nuxhall Way," Local 12's Chelse Sick posted on X earlier this month.

Taylor-Britt is slated to be a free agent this offseason. He would return to Cincinnati if things worked out that way, but the pending free agent isn't opposed to a change of scenery.

"I'm not opposed to it," Taylor-Britt said about leaving in free agency. "Nobody will be mad at a new change of scenery. As I said, it's not up to me. If it happens, I'll still be appreciative (of the time in Cincinnati)."

Taylor-Britt has spent the past four seasons with the Bengals. The 26-year-old played in eight games with the team this past season before going down with that season-ending foot injury. The Bengals drafted Taylor-Britt in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft (60th overall). He had 203 tackles and seven interceptions in 47 career games.

Thankfully, no one appeared to get injured according to police report.

Check out footage from Mongillo below of the November crash:

Here's the police report from Covington PD pic.twitter.com/8Iys07bEKe — meghan mongillo (@meghanmongillo) January 14, 2026

