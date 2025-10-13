Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Multiple Names Dealing With Issues During Short Week
CINCINNATI — There wasn't a practice for the Bengals today, but the team released a projected injury report just a couple of days away from its next game on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cincinnati had a few players projected to miss the session, including Trey Hendrickson (back), Mike Gesicki (back), B.J. Hill (rest), Tanner Hudson (concussion), and Charlie Jones (ribs).
The Bengals didn't have any limited players, but Shemar Stewart (ankle), Dylan Fairchild (knee), Lucas Patrick (calf), and Amarius Mims (ankle) were projected full participants. Stewart and Fairchild look likely to play with no hang ups the rest of the week.
Zac Taylor and his team have to find some winning answers soon at 2-4 on the season.
"I think before the half that certainly gave us some confidence even though we came up with no points," Taylor said after the 27-18 loss to Green Bay. "We got into a rhythm. We found some things in the pass game. We were able to complement it with the run game, so we felt coming into halftime that the defense had done enough to keep us in that game. Getting the ball to start the half, we were going to have a shot there. So I definitely think we walked into halftime with some confidence, as lousy as it is to say that with zero points on the board, but that was the truth, and you definitely saw that coming out of the second half there.”
Thursday's game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.
