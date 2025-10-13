Cincinnati Bengals Home Betting Underdogs Against Pittsburgh Steelers On Thursday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are underdogs again this week in a quick turnaround against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Consensus odds have the Steelers slotted as 5.5-point road betting favorites with a point total sitting at 42.5
Cincinnati has lost four consecutive games and essentially has to win this game to have any real hope of winning the AFC North. The Steelers currently hold a three-game lead on that front.
The Aaron-Rodgers-led team is 4-1 on the season and 3-2 against the spread, while the Bengals are 2-4 in both categories. The Bengals covered the spread on Sunday in Joe Flacco's debut and will try to pull off the full upset in a few days.
“I certainly thought that he had a lot of confidence and got into a rhythm. There are times when you get in those games where you are having to throw the ball there at the end to get back in it; it is not all stuff that is on the call sheet," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about Flacco's first outing. "We were having to adlib a little bit as you explore how they are playing our guys. You have to adjust as the game goes, and I thought he did an unbelievable job of handling that, just a description of a play at times. He just made it work and found ways to get balls to our guys.
"He knows where to find Ja’Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins], whether they were single covered or double covered, he gave them a chance, and it paid off for us. I am not talking about the end of the game. Plenty of our stuff we worked on all week, we executed well, and when you get into a pass-fest, you are trying to get your star guys the ball, and you’re having to adjust to how they are playing. There are some not complicated things, but things maybe we didn’t rep during the week, and I thought he did a great job of handling it.”
The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday on Amazon Prime.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI