CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of big decisions to make this offseason, including what to do about former NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson. There are a plethora of free agents that Duke Tobin and the Bengals must make a decision about in free agency.

Who stays? Who goes? Let's breakdown the likelihood of Cincinnati's top free agents possibly returning in March:

Note: All ages as of Sept. 1, 2026

Trey Hendrickson, DE, 31

Chances of Return: .01%

Analysis: The bridge appears to be burned between Hendrickson and the Bengals. They could use the franchise tag on the former All-Pro pass rusher, but that's unlikely.

"There's always a path," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week when asked about the possibility of Hendrickson returning.

The Bengals used a void year on Hendrickson's re-worked contract for the 2025 season, which means the franchise tag is a bit more reasonable in 2026. Hendrickson would make $30.2 million, but his cap hit would be $36.7 million.

While that may sound reasonable to some, the Bengals and Hendrickson will likely part ways this offseason.

Joseph Ossai, DE, 26

Chances of Return: 25%

Analysis: Ossai posted five sacks for a second-straight season. Is he capable of being a number one edge rusher on a good defense? It feels like the Bengals will look elsewhere for an edge rusher, but be open to re-signing Ossai if it makes sense for him and them.

Don't be shocked if a team sees Ossai and falls in love with his potential. If the Bengals bring him back, then they need him to have double-digit sacks next season. If they aren't confident he can do that, then they should look elsewhere.

There's a chance he's back, but it feels like he'll end up elsewhere.

Dalton Risner, G, 31

Oct 12, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner (66) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Chances of Return: 80%

Analysis: Risner wants to be back. Multiple teammates, including Ted Karras, Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. made it clear they want him to return.

This should be a simple negotiation. A 2-year deal in the $8-10 million range should make both sides happy.

Geno Stone, S, 27

Chances of Return: 10%

Analysis: Stone was awful this season. If he returns, it should be in a third safety role. He's liked in the building, but there's really no scenario where bringing him back makes sense unless it's for the league minimum or close to it.

Tycen Anderson, S, 27

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals safety Tycen Anderson (26) reacts against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chances of Return: 50%

Analysis: Anderson is a key piece on special teams, but the Bengals clearly don't trust him to play safety on a regular basis. Does the rest of the NFL agree? If there's a team out there that believes he can be a starting safety, then the Bengals could get outbid for his services.

This feels like a deal Cincinnati should push to get done before free agency. Would a 2-year, $5 million base salary be enough to get it done? It might, especially if there are a few incentives in there that give Anderson a chance to make more. If he gets to free agency, then it's a coin flip on whether or not another team will make him an offer he can't refuse.

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, 26

Chances of Return: 5%

Analysis: It just feel like it's time for a change. Taylor-Britt has talent, but never reached his full potential in Cincinnati. With DJ Turner II and Dax Hill emerging at cornerback, Taylor-Britt is unlikely to return unless he's willing to take a small one-year deal.

Noah Fant, TE, 28

Chances of Return: 10%

Analysis: Fant helped the Bengals at times this season. He also fumbled the ball three times—and all three were returned for touchdowns. It's unlucky, but it's reality. A lot of Fant's future may be determined by how Erick All Jr. (ACL) is recovering. If the Bengals believe All is on track to return and contribute, then they'll be less likely to re-sign Fant.

Joe Flacco, QB, 41

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) calls the snap count against the Chicago Bears defense during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Chances of Return: 50%

Analysis: Flacco is still playing at a high level. The Bengals certainly want him back. Will a team give him an opportunity to start? If that doesn't happen or if he's asked to compete with a rookie with no promise of playing time, he might choose Cincinnati over other landing spots.

Joe Burrow's injury history is a factor and Flacco loved playing with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The entire team and coaching staff loved having Flacco on the team. In an ideal world he'd be back. This feels like a coin flip, especially with teams like Minnesota, Indianapolis, Miami potentially in the market for a quarterback.

Jalen Davis, CB, 30

Chances of Return: 75%

Analysis: Davis was a playmaker for Al Golden. If they re-sign him, then their starting cornerbacks could be set with Hill and Turner leading the way on the outside. Davis is a lead by example player that would be good to keep around—especially with young players expected to be added on defense.

Jake Browning, QB, 30

Chances of Return: 5%

Analysis: The Bengals needed to make a change when they traded for Flacco. That felt like the end of Browning's time in Cincinnati. Even if Cincinnati doesn't re-sign Flacco, they need a proven and reliable quarterback behind Burrow.

Tanner Hudson, TE, 31

Chances of Return: 95%

Analysis: Hudson has Burrow's trust, he knows the offense and likely wants to stick around. This should be an easy contract to get done for both sides.

Cordell Volson, G, 28

Chances of Return: 51%

Analysis: Volson is a good locker room presence and has started a bunch of games. He didn't get to work with Scott Peters after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Why wouldn't he want that chance? Of course, another team may scoop him up, but there's a good chance he's back.

Lucas Patrick, G/C, 33

Chances of Return: 41%

Analysis: The Bengals need a backup center behind Karras. Why not sign a proven veteran that can play all three spots on the interior of the offensive line? If Patrick is willing to sign a low money deal, it's reasonable to think Cincinnati would have interest in bringing him back.

Marco Wilson, CB, 27

Chances of Return: 60%

Analysis: There was excitement in the building when the Bengals re-signed him last year. A league minimum deal makes sense here. Wilson will battle for a roster spot, but could also move up the depth chart with Taylor-Britt likely going elsewhere.

Brian Asamoah, LB, 26

Chances of Return: 75%

Analysis: A mid-season addition that could return. Asamoah is a quality special teamer. He's young and athletic. There's a lot to like.